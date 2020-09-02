Parliament The Coalition Party intends to ask an intermediate question if the government does not make sufficient financial decisions in the budget dispute

The opposition party believes the situation has changed so dramatically that a new government program would also be needed.

Opposition party the Coalition Party announces that it will make an interlocutory question if Sanna Marinin (sd) the government is unable to make decisions in the budget debate to halt the debt cycle, set a new employment target and find solutions to improve competitiveness.

The Coalition is able to make an interlocutory question on its own, as it requires at least 20 MPs, and there are 38 in the Coalition Group.

The budget budget of the government is 14-15. September.

Coalition Party believes that the government program agreed in spring 2019 is dropped bottom off.

According to the Coalition Party, the budget debate is the last place to review the government’s program and provide Parliament with a communication on the updated program.

“It is arguable to denigrate parliamentarism by continuing with the old program when the situation around it has changed dramatically and the government itself has changed its actions accordingly,” says the chairman of the Coalition’s parliamentary group Kai Mykkänen.

Coalition Chairman Petteri Orpon according to the government needs to tell how it would balance public finances without tax increases. In terms of employment, according to Orpo, the new target of 120,000 jobs must be aligned.

The Coalition Party also criticizes the government for arguing with the business community.