Parliament The Coalition Party expresses a vote of no confidence in Minister Krista Kiuru – see the live broadcast

Measuring the confidence of an individual minister in Parliament is rare. In general, the opposition measures the confidence of the entire government on an intermediate issue.

Coalition expresses a vote of no confidence in the Minister for Family and Basic Services To Krista Kiuru (sd).

Coalition MP Mia Laiho presented a list of indictments for the activities of the entire government, and in particular Kiuru, in dealing with the corona crisis in the plenary session of Parliament shortly before 4 p.m. Kai Mykkänen. The Coalition Party will hold a press conference at 4.30 pm.

Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) at a press conference on the regulation of restaurants in the coronavirus epidemic in Helsinki on 7 October.­

According to Mia Laiho, the government should have used the summer to better prepare for the corona crisis. Restrictions on restaurants, for example, could have been planned in more detail.

“The government communication regarding the management of the coronary crisis has been confusing and has created uncertainty, ”Laiho said. “The government is in line, but time and time again, Minister Kiuru surprises us with his different interpretations. One illustrative example was the negotiation of travel restrictions, in which the government first outlined what Minister Kiuru wanted, after which Kiuru walked over the alignment with the actions of his ministry. ”

Measuring the confidence of an individual minister in Parliament is rare. In general, the opposition measures the confidence of the entire government on an intermediate issue.

The news is complete.