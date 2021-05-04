Parliament The Christian Democrats intend to join the Coalition’s intermediate question on the mid-term dispute

The Coalition Party intends to leave the interlocutory question this week, Petteri Orpo told HS on Saturday.

Christian Democrats (kd) The parliamentary group intends to join the Coalition’s interlocutory question on the results of the government’s mid-term debate.

Chairman of the Kd parliamentary group Päivi Räsänen According to the group, Finland is worried about Finland’s severe indebtedness and is disappointed with the government’s mid-term lean economic and employment decisions. For this reason, the group has decided to agree with the Coalition Interim Question on the decisions not taken by the government at the mid-term.

Coalition Party chairman Petteri Orpo said in an interview with HS on Saturday guests at the weekend of the Coalition Party.

“Unlike the prime minister, the government is not returning to spending discipline Sanna Marin made it clear yet in February. Instead, the government is proposing more debt and tax increases to save Finland, and at the same time the much-needed employment decisions were not made again, ”Räsänen says in a press release.

Among other things, Kd would have liked the government to promote local bargaining and stagger earnings-related unemployment security and extend it to all. In addition, the party hopes for, among other things, a refund of the child deduction, an increase in the household deduction, a reduction in fuel tax and a tax exemption for carers.