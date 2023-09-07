Parliament | The center will vote blank in Friday’s vote of confidence

According to the center, the government’s communication on racism is good, but the commitment of basic Finns to it was unclear.

Center will vote absent in the vote of confidence of the government and ministers on Friday, said the chairman of the parliamentary group Antti Kurvinen for HS on Thursday.

He previously justified this in the message service X by saying that the government’s communication is good, but the commitment of the basic Finnish MPs remained unclear.

“A yellow card is a warning to the government,” Kurvinen wrote.

In the discussion about the government’s racism communication, the Sdp expressed no confidence in the entire government on Wednesday. The parliamentary group of the Greens supported the proposal, while the Minister of Finance expressed a vote of no confidence For Riikka Purra (p.s.). The group of the Left Alliance expressed a vote of no confidence in the Minister of Economic Affairs To Wille Rydman (p.s.). In addition, it supported Sdp’s motion of no confidence in the government and the Greens’ motion of no confidence in Purra.

Chairman of the center Annika Saarikko already said last week that the government’s communication is good enough and the center is not going to vote against the government’s confidence.