Parliament | The center is not involved in the other opposition’s interim question about youth: “Does not match the center’s line”

Center did not join the opposition parties’ midterm question due to economic and labor market policy disagreements, says the party’s chairman Annika Saarikko.

initiated by Sdp, in the interim question about the future of young people the Greens and the Left Alliance are involved. The interim question was announced on Tuesday.

“The version of the interim question that was presented to the other parties contained a critical attitude towards practically all of the government’s difficult economic decisions and a strong criticism of labor market reforms. This does not correspond to the center line. We do share a common concern that the austerity measures are overly targeted at young people,” Saarikko says to Helsingin Sanomat.

Saarikko would have liked the question to focus more on, for example, the availability of mental health services than on working life legislation and social security savings.

“It is difficult to say whether the entire opposition was actually wanted. It cannot be a surprise to the Sdp that in many labor market matters our position is more reformist. But we are also fine with the fact that we have our own opposition policy with different emphases,” says the chairman of the centre.

“Here, a labor market issue was made, which was veiled in a youth robe.”

Earlier in the fall, the center and Liike Nyt did an interim question about social security servicesin which they did not include other opposition parties.

The greens chairman Sofia Virta tells HS that the Greens also went through the intermediate question specifically from the labor market perspective.

“We are certainly not on the same page with, for example, the Left Alliance and the Sdp, which we will see when the discussions start in the parliament,” says Virta.

“But these, which were raised in this interim question about the labor market activities in relation to young people, are ones that we see as unfair especially for young wage earners.”

Virta points out that the interim question does not include all of the government’s working life activities. For some of them, even the internal formation of the Greens is still in progress.

The center chairman of the parliamentary group Antti Kurvinen commented earlier on Tuesday Ilta-Sanomthat the intervening question is “typical Demari jargon, where young people are like a Halloween mask”.

This was not liked by the representatives of the Sdp, the Greens and the youth organizations of the Left Alliance, who were asked about it at a press conference on Tuesday. For example, the Green Youth Jami Heinilä emphasized that the interim question shows concrete needs for corrections to the government program.

“If it’s seen as a Halloween mask, I think it’s a pretty cool Halloween mask. And if you don’t want to put that Halloween mask on for fun together, I think it looks embarrassing and stupid.”

Left-wing youth Pinja Vuorinen again said earlier in his speech that “the government seems to target students mostly with contempt.”

“What makes it almost sad is that some of the opposition parties are involved in this,” Vuorinen commented on Kurvinen’s speech.