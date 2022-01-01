The center? There is, but there is no permanent gravity. From the governor Emiliano to the leader of Iv Matteo Renzi, here are the moves

The center is there, but there is no permanent gravity. The maneuvers are no longer counted. There is a row of promoters even outside this political space, on the right as well as on the left. Let’s take, for example, the governor of Puglia: Michele Emiliano, interviewed by Everyday occurrence last December 13, he in fact claimed that an idea of ​​a third pole, which collects the acronyms from the left towards the center, “is not only possible but practicable. A fruitful idea for the center left”.

A sort of counterbalance, in short, to the moves of Matteo Renzi who looks to the center-right and has been fighting for a while with the founders of Courage Italy, Giovanni Toti And Luigi Brugnaro, to create a centrist federation. The purpose, in this case, is definitely the upcoming election of the President of the Republic. If the reassembly were to go through – the maneuvers to date, December 17, are still in progress – then the former mayor of Florence could aim to tip the balance with a larger patrol than just the italovives: the operation would bring about eighty electors as a dowry.

But there are those who do not look at the tight contingency of the Colle game. This is the case with the secretary of + Europe and undersecretary for foreign affairs Benedetto Della Vedova which is working, in fact, on the federative creation of a pro-European and liberal democratic political area. He is also involved in the match Carlo CalendaIt is no coincidence that Action and + Europe have given life to common components in the Mixed group. On the other hand, it is difficult for the project to involve Renzi as well: it is known that the relations between the two roosters do not allow them to live together in the same chicken coop.

Center, from Ncd di Alfano to Scelta civica di Monti, the flop of the third pole

The desire for the center, however, is like a karst river. Political history, from the end of the Second Republic onwards, is dotted with attempts at a third pole that have never fully succeeded. Accomplices Tangentopoli, which gave a coup de grace to the DC, and then the descent into the field of Berlusconi, which set the tone for a bipolar muscle.

After all, just look around, without delving too far into the past to realize it. What happened to, for example, Ncd by Angelino Alfano? Civic choice by Mario Monti, then, it immediately collapsed at the test of the political elections. Still, third-pole fregola dies hard. For the nostalgic of the Christian Democrats, even more so. We take Gianfranco Rotondi: the former DC parliamentarian and today vice-president of Forza Italia does not give up and in fact has recently published the volume “The DC variant”. A book with a subtitle is emblematic: “The story of a party that no longer exists, and of one that does not exist yet”.

Center, the UDC Cesa warms up the engines, but from Ceppaloni Clemente Mastella beats him on time

To give support to this desire for the center, of course, there are also ecclesiastical circles. Last November, for example, on the occasion of the final day of the Festival of Social Doctrine, Monsignor Nunzio Galatino told the director of the He would run Luciano Fontana who “would not mind a party of Christian inspiration” led by capable lay people, albeit immediately putting his hands forward: “If any newspaper now writes that I have launched the Catholic party, it is a lie.”

He did not launch it, but on the other hand he is gearing up to do so on UDC secretary Lorenzo Cesa that warms up the engines for the new year. In January, as told by a The weather on December 13, it will organize a reunion of all the centrist forces. The convention already has a name: “The reasons for the center” ça va sans dire. Cesa thinks big because it sets the bar even above 10 percent, aiming for a reassemblement that goes from Forza Italia to Coraggio Italia. And why not, also to Renzi because, he explains, “our message would be more congenial to his political message today”.

To beat him on time, however, he thought about it Clemente Mastella by Ceppaloni. The Mayor of Benevento and former Keeper of Seals on 5 December baptized “Noi Di Centro”, with the letters DC evocatively in capital letters. The constituent assembly took place at the Brancaccio theater in Rome and the former Udeur leader presented himself with clear ideas: yes to Renzi but no to Calenda, to begin with. No reinterpretation of the Christian Democrats because “it is unrepeatable”, but a Margherita 2.0.

In short, the center is agitated. Apart from beyond the Tiber, however, it must be said that even the parties have an interest in these movements. Even though Berlusconi himself is convinced that there is no turning back from bipolarism, on 3 December at a UDC conference he argued that “a bipolar political system needs a strong center area, which is not ambiguous in its political position, but that it is an element of balance, moderation, concreteness, stability “. Not to mention the centrist soul that lives and struggles in the heart of other political forces as well. The Pd it retains one from the time of the cold fusion between DS and Margherita and today perhaps it is more embodied the currents led by Lorenzo Guerini and Dario Franceschini. And what about the Giorgettians in the League? Not to mention the five stars Luigi Di Maio which, after the latest exploit alongside yellow vests with Alessandro Di Battista, has converted to a mild crypto-Christian Democrat pragmatism.

Center, the Quirinale will be the real test

However, all that remains is to wait at least January to see if close to the convening of the Parliament in joint session the variegated centrist galaxy will be able to pull some rabbits out of the hat. And above all if the desire for the center will be stronger than the crossed vetoes and personalities of the different actors on the scene. Or if nothing will be done about it. And so if, in the end, as some time ago he explained Paolo Cirino Pomicino to Affari, “to say center without a qualification means nothing, the geometric term remains, which is generally a road sign”. According to the former Christian Democrat Minister for the Budget, in fact, the crisis of the parties is such that “nothing suggests an evolution capable of breaking down and reassembling the political forces”.