Parliament The caregivers’ vaccine obligation was accepted

Nursing staff at the Central Hospital of Central Finland in Jyväskylä on April 7, 2020.

STT

15:24 | Updated 17:03

Parliament has approved at its last plenary session of the year a proposal for a vaccination obligation for nursing staff. In the vote, the temporary amendment to the Communicable Diseases Act was supported by 107 deputies and opposed by 32.

In the discussion, the obligation to vaccinate was opposed by the Basic Finns and the Christian Democrats, who suggested expanding rapid testing as an alternative.

Basic Finns anticipate that the vaccine obligation will increase the number of caregivers leaving the industry.