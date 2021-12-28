Thursday, December 30, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Parliament The caregivers’ vaccine obligation was accepted

by admin
December 28, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

In the discussion, the obligation to vaccinate was opposed by the Basic Finns and the Christian Democrats, who suggested expanding rapid testing as an alternative.

Nursing staff at the Central Hospital of Central Finland in Jyväskylä on April 7, 2020. Picture: Tommi Anttonen / Lehtikuva

STT

15:24 | Updated 17:03

Parliament has approved at its last plenary session of the year a proposal for a vaccination obligation for nursing staff. In the vote, the temporary amendment to the Communicable Diseases Act was supported by 107 deputies and opposed by 32.

In the discussion, the obligation to vaccinate was opposed by the Basic Finns and the Christian Democrats, who suggested expanding rapid testing as an alternative.

Basic Finns anticipate that the vaccine obligation will increase the number of caregivers leaving the industry.

Read more from the author

STT

Related topics

.
#Parliament #caregivers #vaccine #obligation #accepted

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

The ideal team of players outside the five major European leagues in 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.