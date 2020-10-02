Parliament Sweden has better demars, says the opposition – Why isn’t taxes being reduced in Finland now, as in the neighborhood?

According to the economists interviewed by HS, a better starting position will enable tax cuts in Sweden, and household taxation is not the main problem in Finland now.

“It would be as we are next door, ”sighed the Coalition chairman Petteri Orpo on Wednesday in Parliament.

The reading was full a common intermediate issue of the opposition, in which the opposition accused the government of weak employment and economic policies. In his long speech, Orpo referred to how he thought economic matters were handled better in Sweden than in Finland. In the neighborhood, for example, taxes are being reduced as a stimulus measure.

“In Sweden, tax cuts are seen as a good way to revitalize the economy, increase household consumption opportunities and improve the profitability of getting a job, that is, increase employment,” Orpo said.

In addition to the orphan Sweden’s future tax cuts were also taken up by many other members of the Coalition Party and the wider opposition.

“Sweden has better demars,” shouted the Coalition Party Arto Satonen between.

“In Sweden, power is held by the demars, the center and the Greens. Oh yes, they are otherwise exactly the same parties that hold power in Finland as well, but there the government revives by reducing taxation, ”sivalsi said. Timo Heinonen (kok).

The background to the discussion was the Swedish government budget presented in September, which includes a € 10 billion stimulus package for next year. With the budget, the taxation of wages will be reduced, the taxation of pensions will be reduced and, in addition, the household deduction, for example, will be expanded in Sweden. Employer contributions are reduced for young employers. The amount of tax changes is just under three billion euros.

A similar tax stimulus is not coming in Finland.

Why doesn’t Finland act like a neighbor?

Simple The answer is – and the opposition recognized it in Wednesday’s debate – that Sweden’s public finances have faced a much better condition than the Finnish economy.

Fiscal debt-to-GDP ratio in Sweden is projected to rise to just under 43 per cent this year, according to a forecast by the local Ministry of Finance. In Finland, the latest forecast from the Ministry of Finance is just over 71 per cent.

The employment rate is also several percentage points higher in Sweden than in Finland. In the much-talked-about group of older workers, according to Eurostat statistics, the difference is around ten percentage points.

So there is more room for recovery next door.

Heidi Schauman­

“The big difference between Finland and Sweden is public debt. Sweden now has more room to ease taxation without temporarily raising public debt to terribly high levels. I believe that it is a really strong factor in Finland in thinking that these income streams will not be reduced now, ”says Swedbank’s chief economist. Heidi Schauman.

Also economics working life professor Vesa Vihriälä emphasizes the good state of Swedish public finances. Vihriälä has chaired a working group to study the effects of the interest rate crisis and the conditions for growth on behalf of the government.

Sweden can afford to revive more widely than Finland, he says.

Vesa Vihriälä­

Vihriälä also estimates that the primary problem of the Finnish economy is not such that it would be remedied by tax cuts. In other words, the purchasing power of households has not suffered significantly, reflected in poor consumer demand in the economy.

“The fact that consumption has stumbled in the spring was more due to fear than not having money to spend.”

This was also referred to by the Minister of Finance who responded to the government Matti Vanhanen (Central) Wednesday in Parliament.

Vihriälä lists how unemployment has remained reasonably controlled so far, the unemployment security system is working and low-interest loans are available from banks. People’s courage to invest is reflected, for example, in the fact that the housing market is still pulling relatively well.

According to Vihriälä, Finland’s problems are rather at the level of investment than in private consumption, which has been weaker than in Sweden for a long time.

“First of all, it doesn’t occur to me that strengthening the purchasing power of households through tax cuts is at the top of the priority list.”

Vihriälä further recalls that tax cuts are not self-financing. While they can contribute to employment and growth, the net result is, in principle, an increase in the general government deficit.

The government has emphasized the price tag of tax cuts. Last Wednesday, Minister of Finance Vanhanen calculated in Parliament that the 6,000 jobs that the Coalition estimates will be created by the income tax cut proposed by them would cost about 180,000 euros per job per year.

“The government does not see this as a cost-effective means of employment.”

One Opposition representatives who referred to Sweden in Wednesday’s debate were the Coalition Party Juhana Vartiainen. Vartiainen is familiar with the Swedish economy, as he worked as a research director at the Swedish National Institute for Economic Research, the National Institute of Economic Research.

Juhana Vartiainen (cook)­

In the discussion, he recalled, for example, how the balance of public finances in Sweden will be reached in the light of forecasts as early as 2023. In Finland, the government’s goal is now to stabilize public debt relative to GDP by the end of the decade.

Vartiainen says that for him, the Swedish glorification is more about a very long-term economic policy line than demanding tax cuts as an individual measure.

“Of course, it must be said quite honestly that if it is just about tax cuts, then they would not be possible in Finland except temporarily, because Finland’s public finances are in a catastrophic condition,” he says.

About the guard Yes, tax cuts would be possible in Finland if another Swedish package were introduced, which he supports. In other words, the consideration of the availability of foreign labor would be abolished, universal binding would be abolished, rotation leave would be abolished, the unemployment pension tube would be abolished, and local settlement would be increased, as he lists.

“Then we would also have such a strong increase in employment that then we could afford tax cuts.”

Vartiainen emphasizes that there is no tripartite in Sweden, but that the government and parliament make decisions, which has made it easier to implement reforms.

The crucial difference between Finland and Sweden for him is that Sweden has made very far-reaching and early efforts to prepare for an aging population and a change in the age structure by ensuring that there are enough people at work.

“Now that such a crisis is striking, it will be much easier for Sweden to spend stimulus money, run a deficit and also lower taxes.”