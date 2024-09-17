Parliament | Speaker Jussi Halla-aho instructed MP Jessi Jokelais about how to dress, this is how Halla-aho justifies his actions

Parliament|Left Alliance MP Jessi Jokelainen was wearing a white short-sleeved shirt and black pants during question time in the parliament.

Parliamentary speaker Jussi Halla-aho has been sent by a member of parliament from the Left Alliance Jessi Jokelainen an email in which he urges Jokelais to take into account the parliament’s dress code.

The dress code given by Halla-aho was aimed at Jokelainen’s dress during the parliament’s question hour last Thursday. Jokelainen was wearing a white short-sleeved shirt and black pants.

Jokelainen told about it in Instagram stories on Tuesday.

“That this kind of shirt doesn’t look good in the boardroom. Speaker Halla-aho approached me by e-mail and informed me that due to the citizen feedback he received, this shirt (see photo) cannot be accepted into the dress code (smart casual)”, Jokelainen writes in his stories.

In Parliament stable and dignified behavior is required from the MP, which should also be reflected in the way they dress. Speaker Anu Vehviläinen (central) season, the dress code was renewed in 2020. The President’s Council gave the dress codes business and smart casual as the criteria for dressing appropriately and neatly.

The smart casual dress code is somewhat more relaxed than business style.

“Let the speaker be given enough grace that he has hardly even seen this shirt, about which I (and later the speaker) received mixed feedback,” Jokelainen’s writing continues.

Here he is right, at least if you believe in Halla-aho.

Halla-aho tells HS that Jokelainen’s dress didn’t attract her attention during question hour.

According to Halla-aho, he did not give Jokelainen an official notice, but the original reason for his message was in a message sent by a citizen to Halla-aho and Jokelainen.

In the author’s opinion, Jokelainen dressed contrary to the customs of the parliament.

Over here Jokelainen replied that the accessory fits the code and that he has not received a notice from the speaker about his dress.

Jokelainen had even defended himself that the shirt had been ironed at the parliament’s ironing station, but the pleats might look like wrinkles.

After this, Halla-aho replied by email to Jokelainen.

Halla-aho says that he stated to Jokelainen that, in his opinion, even a neat t-shirt does not represent the prevailing dress code in the parliament, i.e. smart casual style, and is not suitable for the meeting hall.

“In any case, I urge you in a friendly tone to pay attention to the established practices regarding dress. Those kinds of things matter to the citizens who follow the sessions – regardless of the party’s position,” Halla-aho answered.

Jokelainen had replied that he considers a neat t-shirt to be quite decent clothing. Jokelainen stated that he considered the remark to be of very little weight.

Speaker Jussi Halla-aho, have you often instructed MPs on how to dress?

“I also stated to Jokelai that I have given feedback very sparingly for two reasons. The first is that in the plenary session my attention has been directed to other matters than the clothes of the representatives. Secondly, this kind of feedback is unfortunately interpreted as an attack and the reactions are accordingly. This case proves that point.”

Do you remember the last time you directed dressing?

“As far as these issues are discussed, I speak about it kindly between the two of us, but no one other than Jokelainen has deemed it necessary to make a public issue of it.”

Do you remember how many times you have given dressing instructions to members of parliament one-on-one?

“I don’t remember, because I don’t remember them terribly myself. They are not very meaningful things.”

Whose outfits have you commented on?

“I don’t take a stand on who I’ve talked to. They are one-on-one conversations. Usually, they are received matter-of-factly when the feedback is matter-of-fact.”

Has everyone received the feedback matter-of-factly?

“This is the first case where there has been a need to make a drama out of it in public.”