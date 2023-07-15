Parliament | Speaker Halla-aho does not convene the parliament from the summer break

The opposition had requested the suspension of the parliament’s summer break due to the statements of government ministers.

Parliamentary speaker Jussi Halla-aho (ps) does not convene the parliament and interrupt the summer break. Halla-aho tells about it in a press release sent by the Parliament’s communications.

According to Halla-aho, the chairmen of the opposition had asked him to interrupt the break. The reason for suspending the parliamentary recess would have been to process the Prime Minister’s announcement. The topic of the announcement was the positions and trust of the government ministers.

“In my opinion, the urgency and social significance of the matter does not equate to the reasons for which the parliament has previously been convened during the recess”, Halla-aho justifies her decision.

Below is Halla-aho’s press release in its entirety.

The president’s solution to the request to suspend the session

On Friday 14 July 2023, the chairmen of the parliamentary groups belonging to the opposition have sent the speaker an e-mail message, in which the speaker has been asked to suspend the parliamentary session and convene the parliament to discuss the Prime Minister’s announcement. The subject of the announcement would be the positions and trust of the government ministers and the government’s ability to operate.

In light of the precedents, suspending a session break is a very rare measure with a high threshold. In 60 years, this has been done only seven times. Based on the report I received, the Parliament has never been convened during a recess at the initiative of the opposition.

According to my interpretation, the request of the opposition groups is related to the comments written by one of the ministers years ago in his blog and on the Internet forum, and to the public discussion about them now. In my view, the matter does not compare in terms of urgency and social significance to the reasons for which Parliament has previously been convened during recess.

Parliament, as a sovereign actor, has the right to decide on its own work. If the majority of MPs (through their groups) expressed their wish for a meeting, the general principles of parliamentarism and democracy would support agreeing to the request, regardless of the speaker’s assessment of the importance of the matter. However, this is not the case now. The parliamentary majority has not agreed to the request.

I note that the opposition groups initially did not try to advance their cause by approaching the speaker directly, but rather by presenting demands regarding the speaker’s activities in both traditional and social media. I interpret this to mean that the purpose was to create a conflict of authority with the speaker and try to use public pressure to steer the speaker’s decision-making in the desired direction. The speaker cannot bow to external pressure because he represents the parliament and defends its independence.

My judgment has therefore been influenced by precedents, general parliamentary principles, and my assessment of the urgency and importance of the matter underlying the request. Based on the above, I have decided not to invite the parliament to resume the parliamentary sessions suspended on June 28, 2023, with the powers given to the speaker in the matter by § 3 of the rules of procedure of the parliament.