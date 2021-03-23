Parliament Speaker Anu Vehviläinen: Parliament may also sit on the Easter break if a motion is tabled on restrictions on movement

According to the normal schedule, Parliament will not have any plenary sessions next week. Consequently, the entry into force of the new restrictions could be delayed.

Parliamentary the President Anu Vehviläinen According to (Central), Parliament has the readiness to cancel the pre-Easter part-session if a bill is passed on restrictions on movement.

“If necessary, Parliament can take the days of the Easter Ship Week as part-sessions,” Vehviläinen reports.

Vehviläinen for the time being, does not want to estimate how long it would take for Parliament to consider a possible bill on movement restrictions. It depends a lot on how long it would take in committee.

“The rule of thumb is that you can go through a week, but without the evaluation of the presentation by the officials of Parliament, I dare not evaluate this presentation any more,” Vehviläinen reports.