Parliament Sote Committee: Two-meter safety distance may still be required for indoor events in the worst areas of Korona

According to the event industry, the requirement for safety distances of two meters prevents the organization of economically viable events.

Parliamentary the committee on social affairs and health completed its report on Tuesday on the amendment to the law on communicable diseases. If the amendment to the Communicable Diseases Act proceeds in Parliament in accordance with the committee’s report, a safety distance of two meters between the participants can still be required for indoor events in the worst Korona areas.

Restrictions should only be used if they are necessary to control the coronavirus. Decisions are made by the regional government authority.

The Committee notes that there is no corresponding requirement for two meters in, for example, restaurants or means of transport.

“The committee believes that in further preparation and application of the regulation, the government should assess whether the categorical safety requirement of two meters can be reduced by appropriate placement of seats allocated to each, adequate ventilation, use of face shields and other hygiene measures,” the report reads.

In practice the decision means that in the worst coronavirus areas, even in large spaces, theater performances and concerts could take in few customers, as there should be two meters of space around the customers in each direction.

The requirement for safety distances of two meters has raised concerns in the event industry in the past. For example, on Friday, the director of the Event Industry Association Maria Sahlstedt criticized it.

“We want events to be financially feasible, but that’s not the case with two-meter safety distances,” he told HS.

Next, the amendment to the Communicable Diseases Act will be submitted to the plenary session of Parliament.