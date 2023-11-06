Parliament | Should the NATO president keep the parliament better informed? The issue divides the parties

HS asked the parliamentary parties whether the parliament should have a broader right to receive information from the president on NATO matters and whether this should be regulated by law.

Question regarding the right of access to information in the parliament, the military alliance NATO divides the parliamentary parties. However, all parties would stick to the current model, where the president represents Finland in NATO.

The information can be found in the e-mail survey made by HS to the parties.

As the presidential elections approach, many questions related to the president will be discussed, which will be decided by the parliament. So you have to ask the parties instead of the presidential candidates.

To NATO accession changed the balance of power between parliament, the government and the president’s office in foreign and security policy. In the spring of HS according to the constitutional law experts we interviewed the role of the president in foreign policy management was emphasized.

In the changed situation, one of the questions is whether the parliament should get better information about what the president does at the NATO summits. That’s about it expressed concern for example, a professor of constitutional law at the University of Helsinki Tuomas Ojanen.

The question divides the parties along the right-left axis. More right-wing parties, most of which are also in the government, consider the current practice good. Sdp, the Left Alliance and the Greens would change the current situation.

None parties do not blame the current president Sauli Niinistön action in the matter. He meets regularly in Mäntyniemi, for example, with the parliament’s foreign affairs committee and the defense committee. Current issues are discussed at the meetings.

However, the president has no formal obligation to organize such meetings or provide information directly to the parliament.

The duty to provide information rests with the government, which enjoys the trust of the parliament. When the parliament asks about foreign and security policy, for example, the government must answer.

Major some of the parties are of the opinion that information about NATO matters is currently well conveyed from the government to the parliament and in informal meetings from the president to the parliament.

“Current, informal connections have been sufficient in practice. The president informs the parliament, and this model of operation should be continued. There is no compelling reason to start regulating the matter by law,” writes Perussuomalaiset, for example, in their response.

The prime minister’s party, the coalition, also considers the current practice good in principle, but states that if necessary, the processes must be refined.

“ Much depends on the relationship between the president and the government.

The center emphasizes the work of the president of the republic and the foreign policy ministerial committee, or tp-utva. It points out that the government must inform the parliament well in advance of Finland’s negotiation goals in matters that fall under the parliament’s authority. Such is the level of defense appropriations, for example.

“Therefore, the preparation of the summit must be regulated at the tp-utva level in such a way that the government can inform the parliament with sufficient precision and in a timely manner,” the center writes.

Sdpthe Left Alliance and the Greens, on the other hand, would be ready to write the matter even into legislation.

Chairman of the SDP parliamentary group Titti Tuppurainen emphasizes that the parliament is the highest decision-making body in Finland. Therefore, it must be ensured that the parliament’s ultimate decision-making power can also be realized in foreign and security policy decisions.

In the current situation, the government must inform the parliament about the NATO discussions held by the president. So a lot depends on the relationship between the president and the government.

“If there were a situation where the president and the government had different views, we find that there could be problems,” says Tuppurainen.

Tytti Tuppurainen, chairman of the SDP's parliamentary group

That’s about it so it could be, for example, a situation where the relationship between the president and the government had become inflamed, or the president would not tell the government about the discussions he had for some other reason. Tuppurainen emphasizes that he does not see such a problem now.

“It is necessary to be prepared for different people and different situations. It is also a sign of a mature democracy and the rule of law that the necessary procedures can be found in books and covers.”

According to Sdp, one possibility could be to provide for the possibility of inviting the president to be heard at parliamentary committee meetings. At the moment, that cannot be done.

According to Tuppurainen, now is in any case a good time to discuss the relations between state bodies, because the president will change soon and the parliament is also quite new. There is no need to focus on individual politicians in the discussion.

“We can start from a fairly clean slate to consider how NATO-Finland’s decision-making in the longer term would take shape in such a way that it ensures parliamentary coverage.”