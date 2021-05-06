Parliament Several members of the Coalition Party intend to vote against the EU’s recovery package

On Thursday, the Coalition Party reversed its decision to abstain from the EU recovery package. The Coalition Party’s position is important in determining whether Finland accepts the EU’s huge 750 billion recovery instrument at all.

Several Coalition MPs intend to vote against the EU recovery package.

Coalition said on Thursday reversing its decision to abstain from the EU recovery package. “The majority of the group is ready to support the report and vote in favor. Some emphasize casting defects and vote no, ”said the chairman of the parliamentary group Kai Mykkänen at the press conference.

The Coalition Party’s position is important in determining whether Finland accepts the EU’s huge 750 billion recovery instrument at all. A vote on the matter is likely to be held in Parliament next week. A two-thirds majority of the votes cast is required for passage.

Coalition MPs now have a free hand to vote as they wish.

Deputies Janne Heikkinen, Janne Sankelo and Wille Rydman tell HS that they intend to vote against the package.

In addition Mia Laiho says he is leaning towards voting against the package.

“As I said before, I am not voting in favor, and I think it is good to have some opinion on this, so I do not want to vote in vain,” he tells HS.

In the past, too Terhi Schoolgirl has said it will vote against the package.

Mute and the chairman of the Coalition Petteri Orpo justified the change of party line above all else Wednesday’s report by the Committee on Finance. In the report, the committee stated that it was in Finland’s interest to participate in the recovery package.

In addition recorded in the report a total of eight different statements.

In them, the committee proposes that Parliament require, among other things, that the recovery instrument be considered an exceptional and one-off solution, that the arrangement does not serve as a precedent and that Finland does not accept the repetition or conversion of a similar arrangement.

Laiho saysthat, although there were good entries in the report of the Committee on Finance, the recovery package is contrary to the EU Treaty and possibly a first step towards a common system of loans and debt.

Janne Heikkinen also says that the report of the Committee on Finance does not change the fact that, in his opinion, the EU recovery package will erode the rule of law and increase solidarity in the Union.

“The problem is this package, not so much what kind of policy is being made based on these statements from now on,” he notes.

“I don’t like the rules being flexed with such a fair hand. It raises the question of which rules we will be flexible next. Too little attention has been paid in this debate to the fact that the President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö has taken the same care as I do: it will soon be the case that we ourselves do not know what kind of system we belong to if it lives on interpretations and not on treaties. ”

Janne Sankelo’s report from the Committee on Finance was not enough to turn the package behind either.

“I have always been very wary of this EU recovery package, because I think it will have a particularly bad impact on the future of the Union.”

The whole other opposition, ie the Basic Finns, the Christian Democrats, the Movement Nyt and Ano Turtiainen expected to vote against the recovery package.

In addition, some MP from the governing parties may vote against.

With the counter below the HS you can try how the votes would be distributed in parliament when voting on the recovery package. When using the calculator, one can also consider the power relations of individual parties in Parliament.