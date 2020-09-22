Highlights: In the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary raised the issue of 8 suspended MPs of Rajya Sabha

Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary said – Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha like twin brothers …

Parliamentary Affairs Minister said – these people went to the extent of beating the Deputy Chairman, but I do not want to discuss it

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla holds meeting with opposition MPs who walkout

new Delhi

During the discussion on the Farm Bill 2020, the issue of the issue of eight MPs suspended from the Rajya Sabha for committing an uproar has been increasing. On Tuesday, the issue of suspension of Rajya Sabha MPs in Rajya Sabha (Rajyasabha MPs Suspend) came up, in which the opposition led by the Congress walked out of the House. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla held a meeting with MPs of opposition parties after the opposition parties boycotted the house. On the other hand, MPs of opposition parties including Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary and NCP MP Supriya Sule have held a meeting on the entire matter in the Parliament House complex, in which further strategy was discussed.

Adhir Ranjan said – Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha like twin brothers

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary raised the issue of suspended MPs of Rajya Sabha in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. He said, ‘Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are like twin brothers … If one is in sorrow, the other has to take care of them. Our issue is related to the agricultural bill, we want it to be withdrawn. If Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar agrees to withdraw it, we have no problem in continuing the session. ‘

‘What is said in the second house has never been discussed’

At the same time, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said that what happens in the second house was never discussed in this house. It is very unfortunate that it is now being discussed. These people went to the extent of beating the Deputy Chairman, but I do not want to discuss it here. After which the opposition under the leadership of Congress decided to walk out of the House.

Harivansh reached tea for MPs sitting on strike, got this answer

Agriculture Minister said- Congress teeth and food, and to show

During this, Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar said that Congress has more teeth to eat, more to show. They say something else in the House and say something else outside. The protesters are not farmers, they belong to the Congress, the nation knows this. The reform will help farmers and boost their income. The Congress did not implement the recommendations of the Swaminath Iyer Commission during its rule. PM Modi’s government accepted his recommendations.

Speaker’s meeting with opposition MPs after walkout

The Lok Sabha speaker has a meeting with them after the walkout of opposition MPs led by the Congress. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, NCP Supriya Sule and other members have attended this meeting. Earlier, eight MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha are sitting in the Parliament complex. On Monday night, he is sitting on a dharna in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex. He was suspended by Speaker Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday for creating ruckus and misbehaving with the Deputy Speaker.

State’s suspended MP on strike

The deputy chairman himself reached Harivansh on Tuesday morning to meet the MPs who had been protesting since Monday afternoon. He brought a bag with tea for MPs. Harivansh took tea out of his hands. Opposition MPs, however, refused to drink the tea. He spoke warmly to the MPs, some of whom were not well behaved on Sunday.