Schon nach wenigen Minuten war es am Donnerstag zur ersten Unterbrechung gekommen. Als die CDU den Alterspräsidenten Jürgen Treutler darum bittet, die Beschlussfähigkeit des Landtags festzustellen, lehnt der AfD-Politiker das ab. Er werde später darauf zurückkommen, sagt der Mann mit dem hohen Haupt und dem grauen Bart. Der Parlamentarische Geschäftsführer der CDU, Andreas Bühl, besteht auf einer Abstimmung. Er bittet die Parlamentarischen Geschäftsführer der anderen Fraktionen, nach vorn zu kommen. Sie beraten mit dem Alterspräsidenten. Treutler sagt nach wenigen Minuten, man habe sich geeinigt, dass er zunächst seine Rede halten könne.

In der Rede wirbt der 73 Jahre alte AfD-Politiker aus Sonneberg offen dafür, den Landtagspräsidenten aus den Reihen der AfD zu wählen. Er lobt zunächst die außergewöhnlich hohe Wahlbeteiligung. Sie zeige, dass die Thüringer zur Demokratie stünden. Von einer Krise der Demokratie könne keine Rede sein. Dass das in einigen veröffentlichten Kommentaren anders betrachtet worden sei, zeuge von der „Verachtung des Volkes“ durch die politisch-mediale Elite. Es gelte, den Willen der Wähler ernst zu nehmen und das Wahlergebnis nüchtern zur Kenntnis zu nehmen.

Weitere Unterbrechungen und heftige Diskussion

Von jeher stelle die stärkste Fraktion den Parlamentspräsidenten. Selbst wenn die stärkste Fraktion nicht regiere, sei es so, dass die anderen Fraktionen diese Regelung stets akzeptiert hätten, zitiert Treutler einen ehemaligen Thüringer Landtagsdirektor. Wer das anders sehe, der achte nicht den Geist der parlamentarischen Demokratie, sagt er. Die Wähler erwarteten, dass es keine Winkelzüge gebe, die am Ende die Demokratie ruinierten.

Als Treutler nach dem Ende der Rede fortfahren will, erinnert die CDU daran, dass er nun die Namen der Abgeordneten aufrufen und die Beschlussfähigkeit feststellen müsse. Treutler unterbricht die Sitzung abermals, wieder beraten die Parlamentarischen Geschäftsführer mit ihm und dem Landtagsdirektor Jörg Hopfe vor dem Rednerpult. Diesmal dauert die Diskussion länger und ist offensichtlich kontrovers. CDU-Mann Bühl, Tilo Kummer vom BSW, Katja Mitteldorf von der Linkspartei und Janine Merz von der SPD diskutieren engagiert mit Torben Braga von der AfD. Immer wieder mischt sich Landtagsdirektor Hopfe in das Gespräch ein, erklärt Dinge gestikulierend, während Treutler selbst meist schweigt.

Um 13.15 Uhr löst sich die Runde vor dem Rednerpult auf. Die Parlamentarischen Geschäftsführer ziehen sich mit den Fraktionsvorsitzenden zur Beratung zurück. AfD-Mann Braga und Treutler reden vorne allein weiter mit Landtagsdirektor Hopfe und Mitarbeitern der Landtagsverwaltung.

Bühl bekommt Beifall aus anderen Fraktionen

Als Treutler um 13.32 Uhr seine Rede fortsetzen will, unterbricht ihn Bühl abermals. Er müsse als Alterspräsident überparteilich handeln. Er könne nicht selbst die Tagesordnung bestimmen, sondern müsse über den Geschäftsordnungsantrag abstimmen lassen. Sonst verletzte er die Rechte der Abgeordneten des Hauses, sagt Bühl unter langem Beifall der Fraktionen aus CDU, BSW, Linkspartei und SPD, die kräftig auf die Tische klopfen. „Ich hoffe, ich brauche am Ende der Sitzung keinen Orthopäden“, sagt Treutler – und unterbricht die Sitzung um weitere 30 Minuten.

Björn Höcke and Wiebke Muhsal leaving the meeting room while the constituent session of the Thuringian State Parliament is interrupted for the third time. dpa

At 2:15 p.m. Treutler continues the meeting. He is still on the first item on the agenda, the quorum will only be discussed in the third item on the agenda. He is bound by this. Therefore, the previous rules of procedure continue to apply. In order to change them, the state parliament must be constituted and the president of the state parliament elected. Bühl interrupts Treutler again, saying that a vote must now be taken. “I am withdrawing your right to speak,” says Treutler. Bühl is not impressed by this. Treutler says: “Mr. Bühl, I urge you to be quiet.” Then Treutler calls MP Bühl to order twice. “You have no right to do that!” shouts a MP. Janine Merz from the SPD wants to raise another point of order. Treutler rejects the discussion. The BSW parliamentary group requests that the meeting be adjourned. At 2:23 p.m. Treutler adjourns the meeting once again.

After the break, Tilo Kummer from the BSW asks where Treutler is on the agenda. The oldest member of parliament says he is still giving his speech and has not given Kummer the floor. When Katja Mitteldorf from the Left Party says he is not the President of the State Parliament and is not democratically legitimized, Treutler threatens to have all MPs’ microphones turned off. This is outrageous, shouts the acting Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow. “The majority of the House is being disparaged here!” Treutler warns Ramelow to moderate himself.

The Constitutional Court may have to decide

He then continues his speech, which he reads out from a file. He once again asserts that the state parliament is only constituted with the election of the state parliament president. Therefore, a change to the rules of procedure is not possible. After his speech, Treutler wants to ask the parliamentary managers to come forward. The other factions insist on dealing with the motion to change the rules of procedure. Treutler wants to interrupt the session for five minutes, but the other factions reject this. “The session is interrupted,” says Treutler.

“We call on the second oldest MP to continue the session,” says Bühl. That would be Wolfgang Lauerwald from the AfD. But he does not respond. If the second oldest MP does not feel able to do so, he should hand over to the next oldest, demands Katja Mitteldorf from the Left Party. That would be Bodo Ramelow.

President of the German Parliament Jürgen Treutler (right) speaks with his party colleague Torben Braga in the state parliament. dpa

Treutler now declares himself ready to continue the meeting. He now wants to appoint a secretary. The representatives of the CDU, BSW, Left and SPD protest. After the end of his speech, Treutler must immediately have the motion to change the rules of procedure voted on. Treutler once again asks the parliamentary managers to come forward for discussion. The meeting has now lasted three and a half hours.

It was therefore unclear on Thursday afternoon when a new state parliament president would be elected. Only when that has happened will the parliament be fully operational. Shortly before the session, Thuringia’s incumbent Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (Left Party) described the AfD faction’s proposal for the office of state parliament president as a provocation. “I cannot express my trust in Wiebke Muhsal – and that as a freely elected member of parliament,” said Ramelow. The AfD faction, with its far-right leader Björn Höcke, had proposed Muhsal, who was legally sentenced to a fine for fraud a few years ago. Ramelow said he found this “outrageous”. The AfD was thus once again damaging a constitutional body.

Ramelow will be coming to the Thuringian state parliament on Thursday. AFP

Only on Wednesday, the Thuringian AfD confirmed that it would not elect a state parliament president who was not nominated by it. Before the election, the CDU and BSW submitted a motion to change the rules of procedure. According to this, all parliamentary groups could nominate a candidate in the first round of voting. Until now, only the strongest parliamentary group had this right, which in the new state parliament is the AfD. The other parliamentary groups refuse to elect a candidate from the right-wing extremist AfD.

Torben Braga, parliamentary manager of the AfD parliamentary group, said on Wednesday that they were opposed to the motion to amend the rules of procedure. The current parliamentary rules stipulate that a state parliament president must first be elected. President Treutler, who is the oldest member of parliament, also shared this view, said Braga. It was already expected on Wednesday that Treutler would not call for the motion to change the rules of procedure – and that the other parliamentary groups would insist on it.

Wolf: AfD wants to misuse state parliament as a political stage

The Thuringian Constitutional Court will probably have to decide on the question of whether the change in the rules of procedure is permissible before the election of the President of the State Parliament. It is therefore likely that the election of the President of the State Parliament will not take place this Thursday. According to a decision by the Constitutional Court, the session could continue on Friday afternoon. It should then last no longer than 10.30 p.m. If the election has not taken place by then, the State Parliament could meet again on Saturday from 9.30 a.m., several parliamentary groups said.

The CDU is entering the race for the office of State Parliament President with the 42-year-old representative Thadäus König from Eichsfeld. König introduced himself on Wednesday in the parliamentary groups of the BSW, the Left Party and the SPD. The parliamentary group leaders Katja Wolf (BSW), Christian Schaft (Left Party) and Lutz Liebscher (SPD) announced that their parliamentary groups would vote for König. All of them spoke positively about the candidate.

König made it clear how he wanted to advocate for a different political culture in the divided Thuringian parliament, said Schaft. Liebscher said the SPD was “very happy” about König’s candidacy, who would be a very good state parliament president.

The AfD wants to abuse the state parliament as a political platform to play intrigues and undermine democracy, said Wolf on Wednesday. This must be prevented in the election of the state parliament president. However, her group does not want to put the AfD in the role of victim and is therefore prepared to elect an AfD vice president. But it depends on the person. An election of Muhsal for both offices for the BSW is out of the question.