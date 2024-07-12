Parliament | SDP’s Timo Harakka compared the parliament to the Russian Duma

Parliament|MP Timo Harakka voted against the “conversion law” passed on Friday.

Congressman Timo Magpie (sd) tells on his X account, what did he say on friday For Li Andersson (left) on this last working day. In his comment to Andersson, he compared the parliament to the Duma, which refers to Russian representative offices.

Friday was Andersson’s last working day as an MP, as he was elected to the European Parliament in June.

“What did I whisper to Li Andersson on her last day of work?”, Magpie asks in his X update. “You came to parliament, you left the Duma,” he says he told Andersson.

HS tried to reach Harakka to comment on what he meant by the simile. He could only be reached by text message, to which he replied with a short comment.

“Humour doesn’t get better by explaining,” he says in his message.

On Friday the parliament voted to approve the so-called conversion law. The law was approved by a large majority, as 167 voted in favor and 31 against, One was absent.

Harakka and five other Sdp MPs received permission from the party to vote against the law. The party’s general line was to vote for the law.

At the beginning of July Magpie told HS he hoped, that the necessary minority would rise up to oppose the law. At that time, Harakka also pointed out that Finland has previously been able to process large numbers of immigrants in a short time.

“In the past, the social democrats have consistently condemned the erosion of the rule of law in Poland and Hungary and the fact that these countries have unilaterally declared whether they comply with international agreements and EU law or not. Now Finland is doing the same: announcing unilaterally how it will comply with the agreements, if it does comply”, Harakka commented in an interview with HS at the beginning of July.