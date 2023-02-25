Parliament | Sdp’s Ojala-Niemelä gave her party colleague “wrong instructions”, so Lohi of the center was able to overturn the Sámi district law

The chairman of the Constitutional Law Committee replies that he did not “play” his party members out of the decisive hearing, but that it was a matter of the sum of coincidences.

The Constitutional Committee chairman Johanna Ojala-Niemelä (sd) gave his party mates Merja Mäkisalo-Roppensen (sd) according to this “wrong instructions” from the meeting of the Constitutional Law Committee on Friday.

Mäkisalo-Ropponen had announced that he could substitute as a substitute member Tuula Väätää (sd) in the decisive hearing of the Sámi District Law.

Read more: The absence of the Sdp representative sealed the collapse of the Sámi Parliamentary Act: the vote of the centrist who took his place decided

“I had announced that I would get to the meeting at nine o’clock. Chairman [Ojala-Niemelä] announced that it wasn’t needed until ten o’clock. I was prepared to go to ten, but then I got a message that the meeting ends earlier, and there is no need to come. Why I got the ‘wrong instructions’, I can’t say!” Mäkisalo-Ropponen communicates.

Because Väätäinen, Mäkisalo-Ropponen or another Sdp deputy member Johannes Koskinen didn’t show up, the deputy representative of the second largest government group, i.e. the centre, was allowed to continue in the meeting Markus Lohi.

At the meeting after nine, Lohi proposed suspending the proceedings of the Sámi district law. His proposal won with the votes of centrists, basic Finns and the coalition members 9–7, so the reform failed. One centrist voted no.

If Lohe had been replaced by an Sdp representative as usual, the votes could have gone exactly 8-8. In this case, the continuation of processing would be decided by drawing lots.

Different the parties – including the Sdp – have wondered how the prime minister’s party did not manage to get full occupancy in the process they consider important.

Tuula Väätäinen says that on Friday she was with her party colleague, a member of the European Parliament Eero Heinäluoman on tour in Kuopio and Varkaus. According to him, the placement had been agreed upon in advance at the meeting of the Constitutional Law Committee.

Updates about his visit to Kuopio and Varkaus have been published on Tuula Väätäinen’s Facebook page.

“I had received from the chairman [Ojala-Niemelältä] on Thursday evening I messaged that Merja [Mäkisalo-Ropponen] can come in my place”, says Väätäinen.

Johannes Koskinen, on the other hand, was in Vienna at the OSCE Parliamentary General Assembly.

Johanna Ojala-Niemelä says that she did not intentionally keep her party members out of the decisive discussion.

Ojala-Niemelä states that Mäkisalo-Roppen told her that she will get to the meeting that starts at eight o’clock at nine o’clock. Center’s Lohi, on the other hand, got there right away at eight o’clock.

Why did you inform Mäkisalo-Rope that he doesn’t have to come by nine?

“Lohetta was not in a hurry to leave yet, and he had a speech to make.” I didn’t understand at the time that the discussion would escalate to a vote so quickly.”

Why didn’t you ask Mäkisalo-Roppo to attend before the vote?

“I calculated that the opponents of the law, i.e. basic Finns, the coalition and the center, would also have a majority, i.e. nine representatives, in that case. None of us knew that one centrist would vote no. It didn’t occur to me in the slightest.”

Why did you tell Helsingin Sanomat yesterday that you didn’t know the reason why Väätäinen, Mäkisalo-Ropponen or Koskinen couldn’t make it?

“I meant that I didn’t know why Mäkisalo-Ropponen didn’t get there as soon as the meeting started at eight o’clock.”

According to Ojala-Niemelä, the chain of events is about “the sum of coincidences”.

“Now some are trying to make it look like I played something here. That is not true. I did everything I could to promote the reform of the Sámi District Law,” says Ojala-Niemelä.

The Constitutional Committee according to which it did not have enough time to deal with the reform of the Sámi District Court Act to make an appropriate report. The government gave the proposal last fall, the prime minister Sanna Marini (sd) by will to the parliament, even though the ruling party center opposed it.

Even if the supporters of the reform had won the vote in the constitutional committee, it is not at all certain that the parliament would have finally approved the reform.