Wednesday, February 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Parliament | Sdp vice-president Niina Malm will be on sick leave

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 1, 2023
in World Europe
0

The member of parliament says in his social media update that he has fallen ill with breast cancer.

Sdp’s vice president, member of parliament Niina Malm will be on sick leave.

in his Facebook update Malm says that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Even though cancer as a word is terribly scary, it is still comforting to know that in Finland this can also be treated well,” Malm writes in his message.

Congressman hopes for privacy for himself and his family in his writing. Malm plans to return to work in the fall.

Malm, 40, is a first term MP from Imatra. In the spring elections, Malm is a candidate from the electoral district of Southeast Finland.

#Parliament #Sdp #vicepresident #Niina #Malm #sick #leave

See also  Football Petteri Forsell slipped and slithered in the wet grass
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Clausura 2023: Schedules and broadcast channels for matchday 5 of Liga MX

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result