Parliament | Sdp vice-president Niina Malm will be on sick leave

The member of parliament says in his social media update that he has fallen ill with breast cancer.

Sdp’s vice president, member of parliament Niina Malm will be on sick leave.

in his Facebook update Malm says that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Even though cancer as a word is terribly scary, it is still comforting to know that in Finland this can also be treated well,” Malm writes in his message.

Congressman hopes for privacy for himself and his family in his writing. Malm plans to return to work in the fall.

Malm, 40, is a first term MP from Imatra. In the spring elections, Malm is a candidate from the electoral district of Southeast Finland.