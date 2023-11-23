Parliament | Sdp demanded an overall impact assessment from the government during question time, Orpo admitted that the cuts hit some people hard

According to Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (Kok), an impact assessment is made for every government proposal.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) did not agree during the parliament’s question hour Sdp vice-chairman Matias Mäkynen to the demand that the government should commission an overall assessment of the effects of its cuts on low-income people.

Congressman Krista Kiuru (sd) also demanded that the overall impact assessment take into account the basic and human rights perspective. Government received last week The jurists interviewed by HS criticize that the cuts have not been evaluated sufficiently as a whole from a basic and human rights point of view.

Mäkynen also asked Orpo if he thinks the government’s cuts are reasonable.

Orphan emphasized in his answer that an assessment of its effects is made in connection with each government proposal and that the parliament has received impact assessments for each proposal.

“The whole, which includes all the reforms and legal projects and, by extension, what is included in the government program, it is reasonable, because it is what we will use to move Finland forward”, replied Orpo, the chairman of the Sdp’s parliamentary group Tytti Tuppurainen asked again later.

“At some point these will definitely hit, and they will hit hard. But we have to understand that this is the only way we can take care of the welfare society, its services and the weakest”, continued Orpo.

Orpo assured that the benefits of the most vulnerable will not be touched and highlighted, for example, income support as a last resort.

Orphan did not directly take a position on the Sdp’s demand for a new separate overall impact assessment or Tuppurainen’s proposal that the parliament could commission it if the government does not intend to act in this way.

The Treasury minister Riikka Purra (ps) considered the opposition’s demands to be unnecessary intimidation. According to him, the results of the impact assessments have been reasonable.

Atmosphere it got hot in some places during the question hour. The deputy speaker who led the speech Tarja Filatov (sd) had to remind MPs that the purpose of question time is not only to ask questions, but also to listen.

Despite the serious topics, we also got to hear laughter during the quiz class.

Answering the center Markus Lohen to the floor, Prime Minister Orpo mixed up the titles of Prime Minister and Speaker in his answer, which caused amusement in the session hall.