Parliament | Savings on housing costs for income support recipients received criticism in parliament: “Bullying the poor”

Parliament began to deal with budget-related social security savings. The assembly was informed that there are vacant apartments on Etuovi.com.

Income support the coming tightening of housing costs for the recipients received strong criticism from the opposition on Tuesday in the parliament. The tightening was called, among other things, inhumane and cruel, and it was characterized as bullying the poor.

According to the representatives of the ruling parties, these are people whose entire livelihood is completely dependent on social support, so you can ask what their legitimate and justified standard of living is then.

“You say that there are no cheaper apartments. Would there be smaller apartments?” the convention Ben Zyskowicz presented.

He was surprised by the opposition’s statements that the government’s proposal would deprive low-income earners of their dignity. He himself told about his childhood, where a family of four lived in a rented unit in Helsinki.

“What was our human dignity? It was quite enough, perfect human dignity. Surely it is not a deprivation of human dignity if those people whose entire livelihood is based on taxpayer support have to live in worse conditions than those whose livelihood is based on their own paid work.”

The government according to the proposal, the recipient of the income support will be directed to get a cheaper apartment in the future if his rent exceeds the rent norm. If there is no special basis defined by law for spending that exceeds the norm, the recipient of the income support has three months to move to a cheaper apartment. Otherwise, support is only granted according to the rent standard and not according to the actual living expenses.

Even now, Kela can urge the recipient of income support to move to a cheaper one and not necessarily grant support for rent that exceeds the norm. Currently, this is based on Kela’s application guidelines, in the future the matter will become a law.

In the government’s proposal, it is calculated that more than 56,000 income support clients currently live in an apartment where the expenses exceed Kela’s housing expenses norm.

Chairman of the Social and Health Committee Krista Kiuru (sd) drew attention to the Constitutional Law Committee’s observation that the housing expenditure norm has lagged behind, meaning that it is more and more common to exceed it.

Li Andersson’s According to (left), not everyone will find a cheaper apartment, and then it’s a matter of a direct cut. If you are unable to move, according to Andersson, you will then have to pinch the basic part of the income support, i.e., in practice, food expenses.

The coalition Mia Laihon according to the law, you can get additional time to search for a cheaper apartment. The law also has other exceptions for those in a particularly vulnerable position.

“Another piece of situational information is that at the moment Etuovi.com has ten thousand vacant rental apartments in Helsinki-Espoo-Vantaa, that there is an opportunity to change the apartment to a more affordable one,” Laiho said.

Laiho was told that the rent for most of these apartments exceeds the housing cost norm.

The center Katri Kulmunin according to the government’s austerity decisions, many people will be hit several times. In his opinion, the evaluation of the joint effects of the government’s cuts should have been done better than it was done now and not put a bag on your head and imagine that there would be no joint effects.

“The government has the right and the need to take balancing actions, but then it would not be worth running away from the truth, but bringing about the combined effects,” said Kulmuni.

In the presentation, it is estimated that around a thousand people can get a job because of the reform. Basic Finns Minna Reijonen according to the support system is currently such that it is not worth going to work, even if you want to, and therefore a reform is needed.