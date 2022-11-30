Parliament | Saarikko praised the coalition’s proposal to cut unemployment benefits – Live broadcast underway

Alternative budgets are the opposition’s alternatives to next year’s budget prepared by the government. The Minister of Finance gave both praise and criticism to the opposition’s proposals.

Parliament attend the debate on the alternative budgets of the opposition parties this afternoon in the plenary session starting at 2 p.m. We will show the debate live.

This and last week, the Christian Democrats, the Coalition and the Fundamental Finns have presented their alternative budgets.

The Treasury minister Annika Saarikko (Centre) gave the opposition parties’ options a thumbs up in their reply speech.

In Saariko’s opinion, the proposals of the coalition and the Christian Democrats on unemployment security reforms are “encouraging, necessary and fair”.

The coalition proposes a total of around 400 million euros in cuts to earnings-related unemployment insurance. Among other things, the party would halve the earnings-related maximum duration to 200 days and stagger the level of security so that it would decrease as unemployment lengthened.

Correspondingly, the coalition would extend the right to earnings security to people outside the unemployment funds as well, which would cost around 200 million euros.

The coalition for the unemployed basic security proposes a smaller cut than for the earnings-related one. In the party’s proposal, the index increase for next year would be reduced, which would save 45 million euros.

In Saariko’s opinion, social security reforms are necessary in order to make accepting a job more profitable than it is now.

The Treasury minister on the other hand, criticized the coalition for presenting a billion-euro income tax cuts.

According to Saariko, the proposal is not good financial management in a situation where there is a large deficit and inflation is being curbed.

“This is what the officials of the Ministry of Finance and other financial experts say. Doesn’t the coalition listen to the economists’ advice? The biggest benefit from the Coalition’s tax cuts would go to high income earners. This is a special choice in a situation where spending cuts are aimed at low-income earners,” Saarikko criticized.

The coalition representatives replied to the finance minister that the coalition does not present income tax reductions as a debt. When the cuts proposed by the party and the extortion of negative taxes are taken into account, in the coalition’s alternative, the state would take on more than a billion euros less debt next year than in the government’s proposal.

Basic Finns exceptionally does not present any spending increases in its alternative budget. In the party’s opinion, a reserve of 500 million euros should be left for next year for essential needs.

Saarikko interpreted that Perussuomalaiset has “practically come to the government’s line.”

On the other hand, Perussuomalaiset presents a total of nearly one billion euros in cuts to development cooperation and immigration costs. In Saariko’s opinion, these cuts would target “the weakest of all”.

“Such cuts would also mean a significant blow to Finland’s international reputation,” Saarikko said.