Parliament | Riikka Purra gives up the chairmanship of the administrative committee

The administrative committee is responsible for, for example, matters related to immigration and internal security.

Basic Finns chairman Riikka Purra relinquishes the chairmanship of the administrative committee of the parliament. Purra tells about it in its press release.

According to Purra, managing the administrative committee is currently even more demanding than usual, because “there are a lot of things”.

“Combining this with the leadership of the party heading towards the elections and the chairman’s other obligations would no longer be successful in the best possible way,” Purra says in the announcement.

Purra says that the task was pleasant and politically useful for him. In addition, the administrative committee deals with issues that are important to basic Finns, for example immigration and internal security.

“Unfortunately, the work done in the committees often seems not to be very relevant in the opinion of both the press and the voters. It’s not media sexiness; it’s drilling,” Purra says in the announcement.

According to Purra, the parliamentary group of fundamental Finns will decide on the committee’s new chairman as soon as possible.

Purra has been the chairman of the administrative committee since the summer of 2019, i.e. the entire election period. The other members of the administrative committee are the Basic Finns Mauri Peltokangas and Mari Rantanen.