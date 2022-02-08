Thursday, February 10, 2022
Parliament Purra of basic Finns: Mika Niikko decided to resign himself

February 8, 2022
in World
Riikka Purra, Chair of the Basic Finns, considers the resignation of Mika Niikko, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, to be a good responsibility.

Basic Finns the President Riikka Purra according to the chairman of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee Mika Niikon (ps) the difference was his own decision. Purra commented on Niiko’s resignation to STT on Tuesday night.

Purra praised the decision and said he considered it a good responsibility. He said there had been a lot of negative feedback from within the party about the tweet that led to Niiko’s resignation.

When there is a message from within your own party that an error has occurred, it is good that it is answered directly, Purra told STT.

