Parliament Purra, Deputy Speaker of Basic Finns, on the parliamentary debate that dragged on into the night: “It ended when the speeches ended”

Riikka Purra and other Basic Finns are dissatisfied with the reluctance of other parties to discuss the recovery tool.

Basic Finns Vice-Chair Riikka Purra according to the party ended the parliamentary debate on the EU’s recovery instrument the night before saturday because its representatives got what was to be said.

“That’s how it went. For example, I had nothing more to say yesterday, but I got everything I said the night before. It was stopped when the talks ended, ”says Purra.

According to Purura, it should not be unusual for representatives to exercise their constitutional right to speak in plenary. The discussion began on Tuesday and was held during the night, mainly with basic Finns.

According to Purra, the discussion has been criticized as wrong or inappropriate, but about him the Basic Finns raised the problem areas of the recovery package with well-formulated arguments and asked the government questions to which Purra did not find proper answers.

“Of course, how the speech is structured has varied from representative to representative. Personally, I have learned a lot from the recovery package and the EU in recent days, as many have indeed become familiar with and struggled to speak. ”

In the hall, the Basic Finns, however, quoted, among other things, the Little Red Riding Hood and read poetry written by a parliamentary assistant.

Basic Finns Vice-Chairman of the Parliamentary Group Jani Mäkelä quotes the party chairman again Jussi Halla-ahoa, according to which the debate in Parliament will continue as long as the representatives have the matter.

Jani Mäkelä, Deputy Chairman of the Basic Finns' Parliamentary Group.

“After the representatives had said their words, the discussion ended,” Mäkelä says. According to him, it was not a group decision.

“The Member of Parliament has the right to speak freely and to remain silent, which means that no one can be forced into or out of the field. Representatives speak spontaneously and for a very long time, as Sebastian Tynkkynen”, Mäkelä says.

According to Mäkelä, the discussion was worth having in its entirety.

“We highlighted the aspects we had of the EU stimulus package and the fact that it is a historic transfer of power from Finland to the EU, which the Committee on Constitutional Affairs has also acknowledged with its two-thirds majority requirement. Such fate issues must be discussed at length and earnestly, ”says Mäkelä.

“I wonder why there is so little interest in discussing this issue among non-basic Finns. The whole night had to be discussed before even the Prime Minister and the European Minister were present, which was confusing. ”

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) and the Minister for Europe Tytti Tuppurainen (sd) were in voluntary corona quarantine on Tuesday following an EU conference trip and were not present at the night-long debate. At Wednesday’s session, they were present from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Chairman of the Basic Finnish Parliamentary Group Ville Tavion according to the government parties, participation in the debate was low.

“It’s about trying to get as little attention as possible to your own circular and weak arguments. The governing parties may think that the people do not understand the details of the matter and therefore did not bother to answer the detailed questions, ”says Tavio. He replied to HS by email.

Riikka The matter remained in the bite of the bite ambiguity related to the table setting.

The basic Finns tried to postpone the matter, ie to postpone it to Wednesday’s sitting, but the President Tarja Filatov (sd) referred to the Rules of Procedure of Parliament and said that the prevailing view was that a new table could not be made once it had been made on a proposal from the Sdp.

Basic Finns, on the other hand, had the perception that table setting could be done more than once. Representative Ville Tavio (ps) requested that the matter be referred to the Committee on Constitutional Affairs and the sitting was adjourned.

After the sitting resumed, Filatov said, surprisingly, that the matter is open to interpretation, which is why he is reviewing his position and allowing a vote on the basic Finns’ table proposal. Its Basic Finns disappeared, and the matter continued.

According to Purra, this was a procedural error on the part of Filatov due to a misinterpretation given by the leadership of parliamentary officials. Basic Finns would like the matter to be clarified in the Committee on Constitutional Affairs.

“This matter is not going to the Committee on Constitutional Affairs, even though it has been claimed to be so. The Committee on Constitutional Affairs intends to take up the so-called non-interpretation of the Rules of Procedure as its own matter, but it is not related to this mistake that has now taken place, ”says Purra.

Purran According to Perussuomalainen, the issue of the recovery package has been systematically discussed since last summer.

“We have also sought to influence potentially uncertain representatives. We know from the corridors of Parliament and also from the field that there is a lot of opposition to this package, especially in the center and in the Coalition Party. It is then another matter whether they dare to vote against. ”

Riikka Purra and Ville Tavio say that they have received a lot of feedback from the audience.

“I have received encouragement and wondering feedback from the people as to why other parties are not defending our independence, whether other MPs do not understand the likely consequences of the decision or whether they dare to oppose group discipline,” Tavio says.