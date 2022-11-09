Parliament | Protests against the nature ceiling were demonstrated in the public gallery of the Parliament, the speaker interrupted the protest

Six protesters had come to the stands with signs that read: “Are you really going to stop the loss of nature?” and: “Don’t you?”

Parliamentary On Wednesday, a small-scale demonstration was organized in the public gallery while the parliament was debating the interim question, which deals with the EU restoration regulation and the government’s influence on the EU.

Speaker Antti Rinne (sd) asked the parliament staff to stop the demonstration. The usher asked the protesters to leave, and they left amicably.

At the same time as the plenary session, a demonstration by environmental activists was organized in front of the Parliament. It was convened by the Finnish National Forest Association, Elokapina, Greenpeace and the Do not burn the future campaign.

Opposition the subject of the interim question is the government’s actions regarding the EU’s restoration regulation. The goal of the regulation is to combat the loss of nature. Based on the draft regulation, member countries should restore or restore nature values ​​in all habitats. According to critics, it limits the use of Finnish forests too much.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said in the parliamentary debate that forest policy falls within the scope of national decision-making power.

According to him, the government considers it essential that the costs arising from the restoration regulation for Finland be significantly reduced.

“The restoration regulation has an important purpose, but the proposal cannot be accepted without substantial changes,” said Marin.