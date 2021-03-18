Parliament Prime Minister Marin: “We have had challenges with border health security”

The opposition accused the government of looting border controls and wondered why demanding pre-testing is so difficult.

Coalition and Basic Finns continued the government’s reprimand for border interest rate control at Question Time on Thursday. Opposition parties wondered how corona testing at the country’s borders has not been put in place in a year but the border is still leaking.

“Do you admit that Finland’s virus border control has been the loosest in Europe?” asked basic Finns Riikka Purra.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) acknowledged that a watertight model could not be found.

“We’ve had challenges with border health security, and we’ve been looking for a model that’s as watertight as possible,” he said.

Marin emphasized, however, that if the border is to be completely tight, it will not be possible with a single preliminary test or a single test at the end of Finland.

“It would require a very long quarantine.”

According to Marin, border control in Finland has been one of the strictest in Europe throughout the pandemic. In addition, hauliers require test certificates and tests are carried out at Finnish borders.

“The problem is that regional government agencies have not used that tool for forced testing for those who have refused the test.

On Wednesday, the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland ordered mandatory corona tests at the borders of its own territory from Thursday.

Coalition Party Ben Zyskowicz referred to a recent article published on the website of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) and wondered at its interpretation of pre-testing of foreigners.

“Does STM really think that every foreigner has the fundamental right to enter Finland and that if he or she is required to have a negative test result, it is a restriction of fundamental rights?”

Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) said that he also thought that the interpretation of fundamental rights should be a little looser in these matters. If the virus ends up with passengers in the country, it will undoubtedly restrict the fundamental rights of those living in Finland, he said.

“The blog published on STM’s website is a great example of how difficult it has been to legislate on this prior certificate.”

Kiuru has previously said that STM intends to prepare an entry model based on advance corona certificates.