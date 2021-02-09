Parliament Prime Minister Marin opens government policy in the opening debate of the parliament – HS looks live at 2 p.m.

The parliamentary spring will get off to a good start on Tuesday, when MPs will hold the opening debate of the parliament.

The debate will begin with the Prime Minister Sanna Marinin (sd) by the floor. Marin is scheduled to signal the government’s policy this year and open bills to parliament.

After this, the parliamentary groups will speak and the parliamentarians will have a debate on the subject.

HS will show the opening discussion live starting at 2 p.m. Two and a half hours have been set aside for discussion.

