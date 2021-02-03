Parliament President Niinistö will exceptionally open the parliament in an almost empty parliamentary session hall – Live broadcast will begin at 12 noon

In addition to Niinistö, only the Speaker of Parliament Anu Vehviläinen (center) will be present at the opening of the Parliament in the Parliamentary Chamber.

President Sauli Niinistö opens the parliament today in parliament. Due to the corona situation, the opening will be celebrated with exceptional expenses without the public, members of parliament or the leadership of parliamentary officials.

Read more about the spring session of Parliament here.

In addition to Niinistö, only the Speaker of Parliament will be present at the opening of the Parliament in the Parliamentary Chamber Anu Vehviläinen (middle). Vehviläinen will respond to the speech of the President of the Republic on behalf of Parliament.

Also in the ecumenical opening service of the parliament before the opening ceremony in the Helsinki Cathedral, only the service providers are present. Both events can be followed as webcasts.

The HS will broadcast live service at 12 noon and the opening of the parliament at 2 p.m.