Parliament Paula Risikko of the Education Committee calls for an urgent exit plan for the event industry from the corona crisis

Paula Risikko (Coalition), who heads the Parliamentary Committee on Education, says that activities in the field of events and culture should not be categorically restricted. “We have to start with how safe it is to organize events, not just how this could be limited.”

Parliamentary Chairman of the Committee on Education, Coalition Paula Risikko calls for a rapid ‘exit plan’ for the event industry, with a clear definition of how events can be organized in a corona-safe manner.

“I know that the Ministry of Education and Culture is making such an exit plan, and its content should be brought to light as soon as possible. Actors need predictability. Summer is knocking very suddenly now, and events should be organized. ”

Event- and the cultural predicament sparked a weekend sparking conversation after the musician Paula Vesala criticized the government harshly Suomen Kuvalehti in an interview on Friday.

Vesala blamed the Minister of Family and Basic Services in particular Krista Kiurun (sd) and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health “nuijiva” event area. He also reprimanded the Prime Minister Sanna Marinia (sd) directly.

“Acts are zero,” Vesala told Suomen Kuvalehti.

According to the Event Industry, which represents the event industry, the turnover of companies in the event has decreased by 80–95 per cent during the interest rate crisis. There have been 10,000 employees laid off during 2020 and as many as 136,000 temporary employees have not been fully employed.

Committee on Education recently commented on the situation in the event and cultural sector when issuing its opinion on a temporary amendment to the Communicable Diseases Act.

The relatively strict statement considered, inter alia, that the categorical closures of all events now seen or the limitation of the number of participants to a random number “would unnecessarily cause losses and cancellations for events that could be organized safely.”

The committee emphasized the importance of culture for well-being and also for ensuring crisis resilience. It called, for example, for the law to include an obligation for the authorities to enter into a dialogue with the industry and the organizing body when restrictions are imposed.

Risikko regrets that the statement did not end with the report of the Committee on Social Affairs and Health, on the basis of which Parliament will decide on the matter. For him, restrictions should specifically be able to be made tailor-made, not categorically.

“We spoke very strongly and unanimously about this. For some reason, these were not taken into account, none of these really went through, ”he says.

“It could have just been recorded there that the authorities have a duty to engage in a dialogue with the industry and the organizing body and to think of solutions. Of course, it is much easier to deny everything than to think about how this could be opened. ”

The risk is also annoyed by the way in which the Committee on Social Affairs and Health outlined compensation for coronavirus restrictions. It was stated in the report that Parliament requires the Government to urgently prepare provisions for compensating traders for the financial losses caused by the closure of customer premises.

Compensation tied to closure helps some entrepreneurs, but not the organizers of public events, Risikko says.

“Even if an event has been held in the shopping center and the shopping center is not closed, but the number of visitors is limited to ten, then no one will be able to organize that event.”

Ministry of Economic Affairs is currently preparing a third round of cost support with the Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilän (center) tried to take better account of the event and cultural sector. In addition, Lintilä announced a possible event guarantee over the weekend, which could guarantee a loss if the summer event could not materialize due to restrictions.

At the risk, the State should undertake to compensate the organizers for the loss of revenue, and in particular to all concerned. He hopes that cost support will be better targeted and thanks the idea of ​​an event guarantee.

“However, no compensation model helps for very long. That is why we should open this Finland. ”

The Committee on Education will hear the events and culture sector again this Friday on the problems caused by the coronavirus.