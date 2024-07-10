Parliament | Passage of the Reversal Act depends on a hair’s breadth – HS presents different scenarios

Parliament|A lot depends on how many Sdp MPs vote against the law.

The so-called the passage of the conversion law will depend on the small. Even the absence of a single representative can decide its fate.

The law could suspend the asylum search at the eastern border and turn away the arrivals without the right to appeal. The law reacts to the immigration organized by Russia on the eastern border.

The decisive vote is on Friday. A lot depends on how many Sdp MPs vote against it.

It is an exceptional law, which is regulated in the procedure for enacting the Constitution. Declaring it urgent requires five-sixths of the parliament’s plenary session of votes cast. The government would like it to take effect immediately.

A blank vote is not counted as a vote. Its meaning in this math is the same as absence.

In this article, HS opens up scenarios in which the five-sixths majority would not be achieved. There are several of them.

On the other hand, the law still has a great chance of passing, if the number of Sdp’s opponents is even slightly reduced from the nine that were originally proposed, and if the supporters can get everyone who can do it to attend.

34 against

There will be a maximum of 198 votes cast in Friday’s vote, as the Speaker does not vote and Annika Saarikko (center) has announced that she will be absent because her due date is this week.

If at least 34 of those votes are no votes, the majority of five-sixths, or 165 yes votes, will just not be reached.

The Green Party and the Left Alliance have announced their opposition to the law, and they have a total of 24 MPs. In these scenarios, it is assumed that all of the opponents will show up, which of course is not really certain.

The ruling party will at least vote against the Rkp representatives Eva Biaudet.

The Sdp has had nine members of parliament who oppose the law and one who is uncertain. This can be concluded from the fact that at the end of last week at the Sdp group meeting According to HS data nine voted against the negotiation result of the administrative committee and one abstained.

If nine Democrats would vote against it, the sum of no votes together with the Greens, the Left Alliance and Biaudet would be required to pass the 34 laws.

SDP MPs Matias Mäkynen, Nasima Razmyar, Elisa Gebhardt and Timo Magpie have told HS that they will vote against the law. In addition Johan Kvarnström signed up Ilta-Sanom as a one against voter.

The voting behavior of other critical and uncertain Democrats is still a question mark.

33 for and two empty/away

Declaring it urgent would remain a dream for the government even if there are 33 opponents and two are empty or absent altogether.

This happens, for example, if there were eight voters against the Sdp, Biaudet would vote against, and in addition the Sdp or the Rkp would legally have one empty vote.

A five-sixths majority would still require 165 yes votes, but only 164 would be collected.

The same amounts will also be reached if the eight representatives of the Sdp and Biaudet vote against and at least one other than Saariko is absent from the yes side. There is tension in the center, for example Hilkka Kempin to participate in the vote, because the calculated time of her child’s birth is exactly on Friday.

In addition, it will be strict Elina Valtonella (cook) and Antti Häkkänen (cook). The ministers must hurry to vote on the NATO meeting in Washington.

The ruling party Rkp did not have time to reach an agreement on the group’s position during Tuesday and will continue the discussion on Thursday.

It is very possible that in the end only Eva Biaudet from Rkp will vote against the law, although there are others who are hesitant. It is within the bounds of possibility that, in addition, someone who is critical of the law will abstain or vote absent due to their principles.

Joakim Strand (r) has already said already for MTV that they support the law and vote for it.

If there are eight opposing Dems and everyone from Rkp except Biaud votes in favor, and no one votes against or is absent besides Saariko, the urgency is declared with exactly 165 votes.

32 against and eight empty/away

If, in addition to all the Greens, left-wing allies and Biaudet, only seven Sdp MPs would vote against, the chances of the law’s passage would be high.

At that time, there would be 32 no-votes.

In addition to Saariko, up to six of the supporters could be absent at that time. Even then, the law would still be declared urgent. At that time, yes votes would be required for a five-sixths majority of 160, and it would just be full. Valtonen and Häkkänen could sigh, even if they were still sitting on the Washington-Helsinki flight.

Only a total of eight abstentions from the yes side would tip the scales in favor of the opponents. At that time, there would be 159 yes votes and 160 would still be required for a sufficient majority.

So if the leadership of the Sdp has persuaded two of the original nine opponents to vote abstention, and there is no wider resistance than Biaudet in the Rkp, the implementation of the emergency law is likely.