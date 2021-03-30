Parliament Parliament’s Parliamentary Committee discusses VTV’s Yli-Viikari’s activities – Press conference live at 2 p.m.

Speaker of Parliament Anu Vehviläinen (center) will hold a press conference after the Chancellery Committee has discussed the case of Yli-Viikari today. HS will show the event live at 2 p.m.

Parliamentary on Tuesday, the Chancellery Committee will consider the Director General of the National Audit Office (VTV) Tytti Yli-Viikarin activities.

On Monday, the Bureau of Parliament proposed to the Chancellery that Yli-Viikari be suspended from office for a preliminary investigation. for.

Administrative Director of Parliament Pertti Rauhio told HS on Monday that a decision on a possible dismissal is very likely not yet made today.

“If we end up with such a heavy measure as an arrest, then yes, we have to hear him on the spot and in such a way that he has enough time to prepare for it,” Rauhio said.

Yli-Viikarin the use of money and activities – including travel and representation expenses and the purchase of styling services – have recently been widely publicized.

The parliamentary audit committee and the central criminal police are also investigating the case. The Central Criminal Police has said there are two suspects in the case. Crime titles have not been told to the public.

Yli-Viikari has denied having committed any official crime.

In addition to the Bureau, the Parliamentary Committee of the Parliament consists of four members of parliament. They may decide to suspend Yli-Viikari.

If Yli-Viikari were to be removed from office, the plenary session of Parliament would do so.

This could be done after the audit committee examining the case has completed its report and the opinion of the Chancellery Committee.

Yli-Viikarin the high cost of missions came to the fore last fall when Yle explained travel invoices from government agencies.

The debate on VTV ‘s affairs intensified in the early part of the year after Evening paper reported that Yli-Viikari had made a considerable number of missions in recent years, but the agency does not know how the accumulated flight points, ie the benefits granted to regular customers, have been used.

In addition, Yli-Viikari, together with another director of VTV, had entered into an agreement in which one of VTV’s employees received a salary for more than two years without any obligation to work, the magazine said.

Yli-Viikari has received a remark from the Parliamentary Ombudsman about illegal proceedings in a civil servant’s salary case.

Since then, questions have also been raised by VTV, among others representation expenses and procurement.

Last last week Evening News said that Yli-Viikari has paid, for example, his own beauty care expenses from public funds. In 2018–2020, beauty care services worth EUR 4,729 were purchased for Yli-Viikari. More than 900 euros of these were styling services that, according to the magazine, have not been directly related to any work task.

The task of VTV is to audit and supervise the state’s financial management as an independent national audit authority. It operates in the context of Parliament, and its status and functions are laid down in the Constitution.

Yli-Viikari has been in charge of VTV since 2016. His term ends this year.