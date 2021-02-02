Parliament Parliamentary work begins – On these three themes, MPs will shake hands in the spring

Parliamentary work will start again this week. The opening of the parliament will be held on Wednesday and the presidents were elected as early as Tuesday. The HS lists themes that will employ MPs during the spring session.

Social-and Healthcare reformation, The EU’s recovery package and coronavirus measures are among the top themes as the spring session of Parliament begins this week.

The Bureau was elected on Tuesday, and the opening of the parliament will be held on Wednesday. Due to exceptional times, there is no audience present at the opening ceremony in Parliament. Instead, the president Sauli Niinistö and the Speaker of Parliament Anu Vehviläinen (center) speeches can be followed remotely.

After the opening, parliamentary work will get off to a good start.

HS opens Arkadianmäki’s spring-colored discussions.

The Sote reform is the fault of the committees

Parliamentary spring one of the most important themes is, of course, the reform of social and health services (sote), which will be properly launched by the Committee at the beginning of the part-session.

MPs have a big job ahead of them. Bills have a length of more than 1,600 pages.

The question is whether the war that has been going on for 15 years will finally be completed.

In the Committee on Social Affairs and Health, the pace of work is at least fast. Downtown Markus Lohen the committee chaired the contract bundled the package at a rate of three sessions per day with short breaks.

There is enough to do in expert opinions alone. Almost 130 parties have been invited to be heard orally and roughly the same amount in writing.

The hope is that the reform will reach the Great Hall of Parliament in June. In the case of sote, it is still worthwhile to be cautious about schedules.

The solution for example, the positions of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs will be closely monitored. Last government reform did not pass the screening of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs and from the government in the end time ran out for repairs.

This time, the opinion of the Constitutional Committee can be expected at the earliest in the spring, according to the current Veikkaus, in April – May.

One difficulty in the whole is the separate solution for Uusimaa, on the basis of which about a third of Finns receive sote services arranged differently than the rest of Finland. Uusimaa will have four welfare areas and Helsinki, in addition to which the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District Hus will organize the majority of special medical care. Other welfare areas do not require such a complex structure.

The distribution of funding for SOTE services within Finland and the position of private service providers may also arise in SOTE processing.

In the opposition recently, the Coalition Party in particular has made a strong voice for reform. It opposes both the provincial model at its core and the funding model for reform. Chairman Petteri Orpo demanded recentlythat an overtime would be taken for the entire sote reading.

The EU’s recovery package is heating up emotions

Second one of the burning issues in parliament’s spring is the EU’s recovery package, which parliament will once again be able to sweep. The government sent its proposal to approve the EU’s so-called own resources decision to Parliament last week. The show is scheduled to be discussed on February 10.

In the performance Among other things, Finland’s membership fees for the 2021–2027 budget period and the maximum fees for the new EU recovery package will be determined.

Parliament also discusses the government’s report Finland’s sustainable growth program, ie how stimulus funds are used in Finland.

Interesting above all, the parliamentary committee is discussing how the constitutional committee will react to the recovery package.

If the committee were to consider that participation in emergency funding would mean a significant transfer of competences to the EU from the point of view of Finland’s sovereignty, the package would have to be approved in the Great Hall by a two-thirds majority.

The government’s own votes are not enough for that.

In that case, one should try to draw votes from the opposition, where the Basic Finns and the Christian Democrats in particular have been very critical of the package.

The Coalition Party, on the other hand, is in pain. The party is fundamentally pro-EU. A solution negotiated by the government however, it has not unreservedly wanted support. Chairman Petteri Orpo said recently Yle in the party leader debatethat the solution has been poorly negotiated and the party will decide its position during the parliamentary deliberations.

In the recovery package The EU authorizes the Commission to borrow up to € 750 billion on the financial markets, of which € 390 billion will be provided to Member States in the form of grants. The maximum amount of EU loans is € 360 billion.

The debate over the distribution of money took fire again when HS said recentlythat Finland’s receivables from the package are declining.

Finland was to receive EUR 3.2 billion from the EU recovery package, but according to a recent estimate, half a billion euros less is coming. The reason is in the calculation formula, where part of the receivables is determined by how much the country’s economy has suffered from the coronavirus. Finland’s estimated contribution to the recovery package has remained unchanged at around EUR 6.6 billion.

The Committee on Constitutional Affairs took a preliminary package in the summer very critical position. At the time, it drew attention in particular to Article 310 of the EU Treaty, which states that the Union’s revenue and expenditure shall be in balance. There were concerns that borrowing as proposed could be contrary to the Treaty.

In addition, the Committee on Constitutional Affairs considered that the Commission’s proposal could be in part incompatible with Article 125 of the Treaty. It states that neither the EU nor an individual Member State can take on the financial commitments of another state.

Later in the summer, the committee signaled that worries had been alleviated Council of the EU following the opinion of the Legal Service. However, it did not formally change its position at that stage. So now the committee can go through this again.

Drama the debate over the instrument of recovery will be brought to fruition by the municipal elections that dominate the whole politics of spring, under which the temptation of the opposition to properly flock the government is obvious.

Both the Basic Finns and the Christian Democrats have raised the issue in connection with the presentation of their municipal election programs, although the issue does not belong directly to the municipal level. The solution is difficult for the government-seated center as well, as there are many critics of the stimulus package on its ground.

Coronavir virus activities still employ Parliament

All right is that the restrictive measures taken due to the coronavirus will continue to employ Parliament in the spring season.

Firstly, right at the end of this week, it is expected that the long-awaited temporary amendment to the Communicable Diseases Act will escape the causes of the Committee on Social Affairs and Health.

With these prospects in mind, the committee is still proposing some clear changes to the package. The basic principle, in any case, is that after the law came into force on this information later in February municipality or regional government agency could put in place, for example, private sports facilities, public saunas and public lounges in shopping malls in areas where the pandemic is spreading.

In addition, in its first working week, Parliament will have an extension of the restaurant restrictions on the table. The current restaurant restrictions are based on a temporary amendment to the Communicable Diseases Act, which expires on February 28th. They will be continued in their current form until the end of June.

At the same time, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health is already preparing for any stricter restrictions to be imposed by the government has hovered in public. However, the complete closure of restaurants, for example, would require the establishment of exceptional circumstances.

A proposal for a third cost subsidy and government’s new proposal for forced testing at borders.

So far, the government has assessed that the establishment of exceptional circumstances and the introduction of a contingency law are not topical. However, if that were to happen, a lot of work would naturally be done in Parliament as well.

Great quarrel the corona actions of the government are hardly accomplished in parliament, although the details are certainly being fought for.

Corona measures have increased the popularity of the government, and opposition parties are likely to find it easier to get points in the municipal election spring by focusing on other issues.

In the Coalition Party, the focus seems to be on the economy and the basic Finnish EU package and, for example, climate action.

Three in addition to the mentioned entity, many other bigger and smaller issues will be discussed by the parliament during the spring.

An example of a referral chat will soon be available Government proposal, which aims to curb rising electricity transmission prices.

In the spring, there will certainly be a wide-ranging debate on the government’s economic and employment policy measures, which have been repeatedly criticized by the opposition. New guidelines are expected from the framework debate to be held in April after the municipal elections.

Policies on transport emission reductions will almost certainly continue to raise the issue.