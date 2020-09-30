Parliament Parliamentary Committee on Legal Affairs: Genital mutilation of girls and women must be punished more clearly in the Penal Code

The citizens’ initiative on genital mutilation of girls and women received support from the Committee on Legal Affairs.

Parliamentary the Committee on Legal Affairs considers that female genital mutilation should be more confusingly punishable under criminal law. The committee adopted its report unanimously on Wednesday.

The committee’s report concerned a citizens’ initiative proposing legislation to ban female genital mutilation.

The committee proposes that Parliament demand that the Government take the swiftest possible action to make genital mutilation of girls and women punishable more clearly in criminal law. It is hoped that the government will submit the necessary bills to Parliament during the current parliamentary term.

Girls and women Genital mutilation is already punishable in Finland. The act is assessed under the provisions of the Criminal Code on assault. However, the Committee on Legal Affairs considers it appropriate to reassess the current situation.

“The criminalization of female and female genital mutilation can be clarified by introducing a specific penalty provision in the Penal Code, but other alternatives to the Penal Code are also justified,” the committee said in a statement.

The story is being updated.