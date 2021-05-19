Parliament Parliament will vote on the trust of the government, live broadcast at 2 p.m.

The intermediate question includes the Coalition Party, the Christian Democrats and the Movement Now. In the opinion of the parties, public finances were not stabilized by sufficient means and employment decisions were not sufficiently effective in the framework dispute.

Parliament to vote in its plenary session on Wednesday on the confidence of the government. The vote will take place in plenary at 2 pm HS shows the vote live.

The Coalition Party mid-spring after the interlocutory issue related to the government’s economic and employment policies. The Christian Democrats and the Movement Now joined the interlocutory question.

In their interlocutory question, opposition parties call the government’s end-of-April framework revolt a heavy failure.

Among other things, the parties strongly criticize the fact that public finances are not being stabilized by sufficient means and that the framework for public finances is being exceeded. They also criticized the lack of effective decisions on employment.

“Why did the government decide to increase public spending, cut taxes and postpone employment decisions, even though the economy is growing faster than previously expected and public finances are surviving less damage than expected in the midst of the crisis?” the interlocutory question, among other things, asks.

Interlocutory debate was held on Tuesday.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) in its reply, explained why the government will exceed its previously agreed expenditure frameworks in 2022 and 2023 by a total of about € 1.4 billion.

“The challenge was compounded by new, surprising spending pressures. Past interest rate recovery will also have an impact on spending in the coming years. Without raising the frame level, significant cuts would have had to be made right from next year, ”Marin said.

Basic Finns did not join the interlocutory question. It justified the matter, among other things, on the grounds that, according to the basic Finns, the Coalition Party is pushing for the “import of cheap labor”, ie increasing labor migration. Basic Finns do not support that.

In a debate on Tuesday, the people of Basic Finland left their own motion of censure on the results of the mid-term debate.