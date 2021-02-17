Parliament Parliament will vote on the government’s trust today, a live broadcast at 2 p.m.

MPs are voting on two motions of censure by opposition parties.

In Parliament will be voted on today with the confidence of the government as MPs vote on two from what was read yesterday motion of censure.

The HS shows the live broadcast of the vote starting at 2 p.m.

Both motions of censure relate to the EU’s € 750 billion recovery package.

Last week, the Basic Finns, the Christian Democrats and the now movement left an intermediate question about Finland’s participation in the recovery package. The Coalition Party, for its part, presented its own motion of censure in connection with the interlocutory debate in Parliament yesterday.

Basic Finns, the Christian Democrats and the now movement believe that the EU’s recovery package is not in Finland’s interests. They also fear that the billion package will not be a one-off.

As an alternative to the recovery package, the opposition parties are proposing that each member state borrow the amount it needs from the market on its own and at its own risk.

The Coalition Party did not want to join the opposition issue of other opposition parties, because their attitude towards the EU is more critical than the Coalition Party’s line. The interlocutory question of the three parties talks about, among other things, holding a referendum on Finland’s EU membership.