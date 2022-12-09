Friday, December 9, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Parliament | Parliament will vote on the government’s confidence in the session starting at 1 p.m. today

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 9, 2022
in World Europe
0

The vote concerns the interim question about the agricultural crisis made by the opposition.

Parliament will vote today at the plenary session starting at 1 pm on the government’s vote of confidence.

The vote concerns the interim question about the agricultural crisis made by the opposition. Agriculture is being tested by a sharp rise in costs, which is feared to threaten even the future of domestic agriculture.

The preparation of the support package for agriculture, which the center hoped for, went on hold in the government after the center angered its government partner by allying with the opposition in the discussion of the Nature Conservation Act.

On Wednesday, the Parliament held a debate on the intermediate question. The interim issue is the opposition’s strongest weapon with which it can try to topple the government.

#Parliament #Parliament #vote #governments #confidence #session #starting #p.m #today

See also  Regional elections Greens and Left Alliance to expand paperless health services, Basic Finns to ban expansion
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

With 3,238 covid deaths per million, Brazil is 17th in the ranking

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result