Parliament | Parliament will vote on the government’s confidence in the session starting at 1 p.m. today

Parliament will vote today at the plenary session starting at 1 pm on the government’s vote of confidence.

The vote concerns the interim question about the agricultural crisis made by the opposition. Agriculture is being tested by a sharp rise in costs, which is feared to threaten even the future of domestic agriculture.

The preparation of the support package for agriculture, which the center hoped for, went on hold in the government after the center angered its government partner by allying with the opposition in the discussion of the Nature Conservation Act.

On Wednesday, the Parliament held a debate on the intermediate question. The interim issue is the opposition’s strongest weapon with which it can try to topple the government.