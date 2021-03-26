Parliament Parliament will start lifting restrictions on movement on Friday – How is the process going and when could the restrictions be in force?

Restrictions on movement do not automatically take effect as soon as the law is enacted. The government may, if it so wishes, decide not to enact them.

Parliament to begin a debate on the bill on movement restrictions on Friday with a referendum debate.

The HS shows the plenary session starting at 1 p.m. Restrictions on movement will be discussed later in the afternoon.

One can expect a heated debate, as these are very exceptional restrictions on fundamental rights.

Already on Thursday during parliamentary question time, the opposition gave the government harsh criticism of the matter.

If Parliament approved the government’s proposal at the end of its deliberations, the government could provide for temporary restrictions on freedom of movement and close contacts and a mask ban on the worst epidemic areas.

Automatically, the adoption of the law would not mean restrictions, but there are still many steps ahead.

It is therefore also possible that the government will not introduce restrictions on movement. This is the case, for example, with the Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo stressed last Over A talc in an interview on Thursday.

“If the disease situation suddenly changes suddenly now, then this regulation doesn’t even have to be given […] And, of course, it is assumed that we would not have to use such harsh means, ”he said.

The HS will review how the restrictions are progressing in Parliament and when they can be expected to enter into force.

Getting restrictions for Easter is unlikely

Parliamentary proceedings the duration is difficult to predict so far. In any case, it seems unlikely that the law will come into force by Easter.

To make this possible, the committee’s report on the law should be ready as early as the beginning of next week. This seems unlikely, as expert consultations in the Committee on Constitutional Affairs, for example, will probably take some time.

Following Friday’s referendum debate, the matter will be referred to the committees. The deliberative committees will be closed on Friday.

After the deliberations of the committees, the matter will be discussed twice more in plenary and there must be two full days between the first and second readings.

After that, the law has yet to be ratified, after which it will enter into force.

On Friday, it will be decided how many sessions Parliament will have next week. This also provides some clarity on how the law can proceed.

Normally, there would be a break in Parliament due to Easter, but there has been a willingness to cancel it.

The entry into force of the law does not yet mean the entry into force of the restrictions

Legal Restrictions however, they do not automatically come into force immediately if it is approved by Parliament and the law is approved. Nor do they enter into force throughout the country but in specifically defined areas.

The areas are defined by a decree issued by the government. When it is issued, the need for restrictions in areas where restrictions would be imposed is still being considered.

Criteria include infections and predicted need for intensive care

Trammels may be laid down by regulation for a maximum period of three weeks at a time in areas where the control of the epidemic and the safeguarding of the carrying capacity of health care are considered necessary.

The definition of the areas must take into account the incidence and trend of viral infections in the area, the success of identifying the sources of infection in the area, the regional forecast of future hospital and intensive care needs and the municipality’s population density and status as part of an area.

In areas subject to mobility restrictions, you would only have the right to leave your home or place of residence for a necessary reason or for outdoor activities.

Numerous things are considered necessary by the law, including the purchase of food, food, medicine and fuel, dealing in a bank or post office and collecting parcels, using social and health care services and other official activities requiring attendance, and performing work duties. The child should also be taken to kindergarten.

Outdoor recreation for fitness or fitness purposes would be allowed with people from the same household or up to two other people.

