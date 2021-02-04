Parliament Parliament will meet for the first Question Time in the spring, the number of ministers is limited – Live broadcast right now

The first question time of the spring part-session will be held with stricter restrictions than before.

Opposition will be able to challenge the government again when parliament convenes on Thursday for the first question time of the session. HS will show the conversation live starting at 4 p.m.

Question Time is organized differently due to the coronavirus.

Only seven ministers may be present at a time, five in a ministerial institution and two in an official institution. The reason is the recommendation of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) for safety distances of two meters. Because of them, not all ministers can fit in at the same time.

The ministerial groups decide on the ministers to be elected.

This time the prime minister is in charge Sanna Marin (sd), Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko (Central), Minister of Finance Matti Vanhanen (Central) Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r), Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd), Minister for European Affairs and Corporate Governance Tytti Tuppurainen (sd) and the Minister of Education Jussi Saramo (vas).

Restrictions on the number of representatives remain unchanged. The Chamber may have 74 representatives at a time. The parliamentary groups agree on the participants.

Current affairs The themes of Question Time could, of course, be corona activities, such as the smooth running of vaccinations or, for example, children’s hobbies. However, the opposition may wish to discuss other themes rather, such as the economy, employment or current EU themes in Parliament.