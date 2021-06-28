Parliament Parliament will discuss the economy of the coming years at 2 p.m., followed by a live broadcast

MPs will receive a report from the Government on the public finance plan for 2022–2025.

In Parliament today we will have a debate on the economic framework for the coming years, when the deputies will receive the Government’s report on the public finance plan for 2022–2025.

The economic policy of the coming years has caused a lively debate during the interest rate pandemic, when Finland has had to fight the pandemic with plenty of additional budgets.

The economic guidelines drove the government into a crisis in the spring, which was resolved only after several days of long negotiations.

The live broadcast from Parliament will start at 2 p.m.