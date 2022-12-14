Wednesday, December 14, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Parliament | Parliament will discuss next year’s state budget, live broadcast at 10 o’clock

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 14, 2022
in World Europe
0

On Wednesday, in addition to the general discussion, there will be a discussion about the Ministry of Defense’s administrative budget.

Parliament will discuss next year’s state budget proposal on Wednesday.

At the beginning of the plenary session, the finance committee’s report on the budget proposal is presented. After this, the parliamentary groups’ group speeches and debate will be heard, after which the general discussion will begin.

In addition, the parliament is scheduled to discuss the budget proposal for the Ministry of Defense’s administrative sector today.

HS shows the parliamentary plenary session starting at 10 a.m. live.

#Parliament #Parliament #discuss #years #state #budget #live #broadcast #oclock

See also  United States “This is about women’s right to liberty” - U.S. Supreme Court opens historic abortion lawsuit
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Can you solve it? Riddles get a lot of attention – extra-creative answers too

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result