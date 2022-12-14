Parliament | Parliament will discuss next year’s state budget, live broadcast at 10 o’clock

On Wednesday, in addition to the general discussion, there will be a discussion about the Ministry of Defense’s administrative budget.

Parliament will discuss next year’s state budget proposal on Wednesday.

At the beginning of the plenary session, the finance committee’s report on the budget proposal is presented. After this, the parliamentary groups’ group speeches and debate will be heard, after which the general discussion will begin.

In addition, the parliament is scheduled to discuss the budget proposal for the Ministry of Defense’s administrative sector today.

