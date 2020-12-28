Parliament Parliament was hacked in the autumn – Krp: One option is that the information was acquired for the benefit of a foreign state or to harm Finland

“The cyber threat to Parliament is a serious attack on our democracy and Finnish society,” said Parliament Speaker Anu Vehviläinen.

To Parliament was hit by a hacking in the fall, parliamentary briefing said on Monday.

The breach was detected during the internal technical control of the Parliament. It compromised the security of some of Parliament’s email accounts. Some of them belonged to MPs.

“The cyber threat to Parliament is a serious attack on our democracy and Finnish society. We cannot accept any kind of hostile cyber activity, whether carried out by a governmental or non-governmental body, ”commented the Speaker of Parliament Anu Vehviläinen (central) bulletin.

Hacking the investigation is the responsibility of the central criminal police.

According to the Central Criminal Police release, the act is not incidental or damaging.

“At this stage, one alternative is that unknown factors have been able to obtain information through a hacking, either for the benefit of a foreign state or to harm Finland,” says the Criminal Prosecutor. Tero Muurman the Central Criminal Police in a bulletin.

According to the Central Criminal Police, the burglary affected more than one person, but the exact number is not reported.

The preliminary investigation began in late autumn. The hacking is investigated as a suspected gross hacking and espionage. The Central Criminal Police co-operates with the protection police, among other things, in the investigation.