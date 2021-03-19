Parliament Parliament passed a law clarifying corona compulsory testing

Avit has already changed its interpretation and forced testing of several individuals has been ordered.

Parliament on Friday, in its plenary session, adopted an amendment to the law clarifying the law on communicable diseases with regard to compulsory testing for communicable diseases.

The amendment to the law stipulates that regional government agencies (avi) may order mandatory health examinations of several persons if this is necessary due to a dangerous infectious disease.

However, these types of health examinations have already been ordered, most recently on Friday in a student dormitory in Turku. Avit changed his interpretation of the law following a statement issued by the Committee on Constitutional Affairs in early March. According to it, the previous legislation already allowed the forced testing of several people.

Parliament also approved the statement of the Social Affairs and Health Committee, according to which the government must create a model based on advance certificates for how to enter Finland.