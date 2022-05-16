Parliament Parliament launches debate on applying for NATO membership, Prime Minister Marin speaks right now – Live broadcast

After parliamentary deliberations, the Government makes an official proposal to apply for NATO membership and the President approves it. NATO will then be notified that Finland is willing to become an invited member.

Parliament starts a historic debate at 10 am on whether Finland should apply for membership of NATO.

HS shows the conversation live.

At first sight, it seems that the majority of MPs are in favor of applying for membership.

Read more: Parliament is launching a historic NATO debate today, the outcome of which is clear – a real NATO debate is still ahead

Read more: Monday’s NATO debate coming long and meandering: “Representatives do want to speak in such a historic debate”

The HS follows the parliamentary debate moment by moment. Read the tracking here: