Parliament Parliament is expected to discuss today the trust of Minister of Justice Henriksson

Basic Finns have said that they express distrust in Henriksson due to the postponement of the municipal elections.

Parliamentary is expected to be discussed by the Justice Minister on Friday Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) trust.

Basic Finns has said it will present distrust of Henriksson due to the postponement of the municipal elections. Preparations have also been made for a vote on Friday.

At the same time, a bill on the postponement of municipal elections is in the second reading.

According to the bill, the elections are scheduled for June 13, when they were originally scheduled for April 18.

The HS will show the parliamentary debate live from 1 p.m.

Basic Finns justifies its distrust, inter alia, on the ground that the Ministry of Justice has failed to fulfill its obligation to make adequate arrangements to enable the municipal elections to be held on schedule in April.

“Henriksson has indicated that preparations for the safe holding of the elections have already begun in the autumn and assured that elections can be held regardless of the epidemic situation. He has put the Parliamentary Constitution Committee, the candidates and the citizens in a very difficult situation with this last-minute cancellation of the election, ”the party chairman Jussi Halla-aho justified earlier.

The Basic Finns were the only party that in joint negotiations between the Ministry of Justice and the parties opposed the postponement of the election.

In the Committee on Constitutional Affairs, party representatives nevertheless gave their blessings to the law on the postponement of elections.

Halla-aho has justified this by the fact that the committee only takes a position on whether the government’s proposal is constitutional or unconstitutional. According to him, the Basic Finns are working to ensure that the committee that monitors compliance with the Constitution is not politicized.