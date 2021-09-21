Parliament Parliament is discussing the internal security report and family freedom reform – live broadcast right now

Last week, the government submitted a proposal to Parliament for a reform of family leave, which would, among other things, extend family leave and make its use more flexible.

Parliament on Tuesday, the referendum will discuss, among other things, the report on internal security, the reform of family leave and the amendment of the security section of the Communicable Diseases Act.

HS shows the debate on the plenary session live.

The reform is scheduled to enter into force in August 2022.