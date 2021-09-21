No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Parliament Parliament is discussing the internal security report and family freedom reform – live broadcast right now

by admin_gke11ifx
September 21, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
6bbf75125e76d6cf6eced22959c75ffa
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Last week, the government submitted a proposal to Parliament for a reform of family leave, which would, among other things, extend family leave and make its use more flexible.

Parliament on Tuesday, the referendum will discuss, among other things, the report on internal security, the reform of family leave and the amendment of the security section of the Communicable Diseases Act.

HS shows the debate on the plenary session live.

Last week, the government submitted a proposal to Parliament for a reform of family leave, which would, among other things, extend family leave and make its use more flexible. The number of days off for fathers would also increase.

The reform is scheduled to enter into force in August 2022.

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

%d bloggers like this: