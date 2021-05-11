Parliament Parliament is debating the EU recovery package today, vote tomorrow

The recovery package amounts to EUR 750 billion. It and the EU’s future budgetary framework will be voted on in Parliament on Wednesday.

Parliamentary The plenary today is debating the EU’s € 750 billion recovery package, which has already sparked a lively political debate.

On the one hand, the package has been seen as necessary in order to get Europe on its feet quickly in the wake of the corona crisis and to start exporting important exports to Finland. On the other hand, it has been accused of contributing to the federal development of the EU, changing the basic principles of the EU and becoming costly for Finland. The overthrow of the package, on the other hand, has been feared to make Finland’s position in the EU more difficult and to have a negative impact on the European economy.

It is a package that includes the Stacked Recovery Package and the seven-year budgetary framework. An entity negotiated jointly by EU countries will not enter into force if any country fails to accept it.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) and other EU leaders agreed on the whole last summer. Otherwise, the package would have gone through Parliament without any problems through the votes of the governing parties, but due to the difficult approval procedure decided in the Committee on Constitutional Affairs, support from the opposition is now also needed. Adoption of the package will require a two-thirds majority of the votes cast in Wednesday’s vote.

Basic Finns, the Christian Democrats and the Movement Now have opposed the adoption of the package. The Coalition Party, which was welcomed by the EU, announced its abstention at the end of April, but reversed its decision last week. Some Coalition MPs have said they will vote against the package, but the chairman of the party’s parliamentary group Kai Mykkänen has said the majority of the group is ready to support the package.

According to a recent EU estimate, Finland’s total yield is EUR 2.9 billion, while the contribution to grant support is about EUR 6.6 billion. The final yield is coming to an end once the economic growth figures for last and this year are known.

The contribution to be collected from Finland would fall due in 2028–2058, and it would be implemented through increases in annual membership fees.