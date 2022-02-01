Parliament Parliament begins its work – These themes will electrify Arkadianmäki’s spring

The work of the parliament will start on Tuesday. During the spring part-session, there has been a heated debate on issues such as the economy, employment and the climate.

Parliamentary work will resume on Tuesday when the spring term begins with the presidential election.

Changes are coming because Anu Vehviläinen (middle) has told resigning. It is expected that Matti Vanhanen (Central) will return to his previous position as President.

On Wednesday, it will be the opening of the parliament, albeit in Corona conditions, with no invited guests or evening events. President Sauli Niinistö and the President’s speeches can be followed remotely.

After that, the daily life of MPs begins.

What is Arkadianmäki talking about in the spring season?

Tight twists are expected in the economy and employment

Government has planned to submit a total of 166 bills to Parliament during the spring and tentatively 122 in the autumn.

In the spring season, the most heated debates are still hardly about a single law.

Instead, for example, the broad line of economic and employment policy is likely to electrify parliamentary debates.

Economic issues will be at the forefront, especially in the context of future government employment decisions and the spring framework conflict.

Employment decisions come first. The governing parties have agreed that by 15 February, they will take decisions to increase employment, which will improve public finances by € 110 million.

The guidelines already made for the future are coming to Parliament, for example proposal to remove the pension tube. The bill is expected to leave Parliament in mid-March.

Opposition parties, led by the Coalition Party, have repeatedly criticized the government for its lack of employment. It is therefore foreseeable that there will continue to be a debate on whether the measures are sufficient and right.

April At the beginning, the government’s spring framework meeting, ie negotiations on public finance spending for 2023–2026, is ahead.

The big question about it is how difficult it is for the government to stay within the level of spending it previously agreed.

In the framework debate last spring, the government decided to expand the expenditure framework by about EUR 900 million in 2022 and by about EUR 500 million in 2023.

At the same time, it was agreed that the planned expenditure for 2023 would be reduced by approximately EUR 370 million. Expenditure pressures however, there are many directions.

The Treasury minister Annika Saarikko (middle) is made it clear the center will not be on the board unless agreed.

Riihi’s economic policy solutions will certainly be widely discussed in parliament as well, as the opposition has repeatedly accused the government of exceeding the framework and managing public finances.

The public finance plan will be submitted to Parliament as a report. Intermediate issues, for example, may also be seen.

Parliament will be able to debate climate action

Second the big theme of spring is climate policy.

In the budget talks last autumn, the government agreed to return to the climate decisions made if the decisions do not sufficiently affect the government’s climate target.

The goal is to be carbon neutral by 2035.

The evaluation is scheduled for March. It is then intended to assess whether the targets are achievable through the measures set out in the government’s medium-term climate policy plan (Kaisu). Actions will be evaluated with the help of ministries, research institutes and the Climate Panel.

However, the reed has not yet been fully completed. Now the idea is to finalize it based on the review.

In Parliament emissions measures are likely to speed up the debate when they come to the House of Representatives at the latest. How hard the fight gets depends on the guidelines.

Kaisu will be sent to Parliament during the spring as a report. The national climate and energy strategy and the Government report as a climate plan for the land use sector will also be considered as reports.

Of the opposition parties, the Basic Finns in particular have criticized the government’s climate guidelines and this can be expected to continue. In addition, the ruling parties center and the Greens have been divided.

The reeds will take a stand on emissions from transport and agriculture, for example, which are likely to provoke debate.

Regarding the climate, an updated climate law is also expected in Parliament at the beginning of March.

With the reform, the government’s goal of making Finland carbon neutral in 2035 will be enshrined in law. The law is also intended to include, for example, an emission reduction path for the coming decades.

Is the coronavirus still employing?

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said Mondaythat restrictions on coronavirus should be lifted in February.

The expectation now is that the coronavirus situation will start to ease – at least for this part – and the amount of work related to it will also decrease in Parliament.

The whole theme is barely still achievable. For example, what is going on is expected for the extension of the corona passport prepared by the government.

The intention is to enact a law that would allow the corona passport to be required as an independent restrictive measure and no longer just as a means of avoiding restrictions.

However, the usefulness of the coronary passport has been the subject of debate in the new disease situation and, for example, the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has stated it is no longer in favor of a passport and its reintroduction as a means of circumventing restrictions. It is also not in favor of converting a passport into a vaccine passport.

We will see in the near future what will eventually end up in Parliament.

About the individual of the other laws, the timing of the spring will be at least the one widely presented by the government extortion of the care guaranteethe Mining Act, the Nature Conservation Act, and an amendment to the Aliens Act on Family Reunification.

The debate can also be expected to arise from the reform of the translate, which should leave Parliament in the spring.

In addition, the security policy situation in Europe and, for example, the price of energy can be themes that speak to parliamentarians.

The results of the regional elections will ultimately give their own spice to the spring parliamentary term. They are likely to be reflected in the parties’ moods, activities and the position in which they will gradually begin to move towards next year’s parliamentary elections.