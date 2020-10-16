Parliament Parliament approves long-prepared law on charging points for electric cars – opposition still considers obligations too harsh

If there are more than four parking spaces, a new or large-scale renovated residential building must in future be equipped with a charging point capability for each parking space.

Parliament on Friday passed a long-drafted electric car charging law. The Act provides for obligations to design and install charging points and charging point capabilities for electric vehicles.

The government passed its bill as early as last fall, after which the law provoked widespread debate and criticism.

The main criticism was that Finland was setting stricter requirements than required by the EU directive. The issue was prominently criticized, among other things Trade Union. It calculated that building charging points would become an unreasonable cost for shops.

Following the consultation, the Board changed its presentation and eased the obligations based on the feedback.

Now accepted according to the law, a new or large-scale renovated residential building must be equipped with a charging point capability for each parking space if there are more than four parking spaces.

Charging point readiness means piping or cabling the car park so that a charging point can be installed later.

There will be no real obligation to install recharging points for residential buildings. The matter is decided by the housing association or the owner of the building or parking spaces.

In the case of a new or extensively renovated non-residential building with more than 10 parking spaces, one high-capacity charging point or, alternatively, normal-capacity charging points shall be installed in stages, depending on the number of parking spaces.

The law also applies to existing non-residential buildings with more than 20 parking spaces. These should have at least one high-power or normal-power charging point installed by the end of 2024.

Parliamentary two objections were raised to the report of the Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Consumer Policy on which the decision is based.

Representatives of the opposition Finns considered the costs of recharging opportunities too expensive for housing associations. According to the group, the need for recharging points in housing associations should be mapped on a voluntary basis.

The Coalition Committee’s committee, for its part, opposed, among other things, the fact that the law is still partly stricter than the minimum level of an EU directive.

According to the Coalition Party, the law should be more lenient for new and large-scale renovations of residential buildings. Now it requires charging capability to be installed in all places if there are more than four parking spaces. The Coalition Party believes that the number of seats should have been increased to ten, which is the minimum level defined in the directive.

Property the Real Estate Association, which represents the owners, has calculated that extending the law to companies with more than ten parking spaces would have brought 39,000 housing companies under the law. In addition, there are 30,000 companies with more than four parking spaces.

Managing Director of the Real Estate Association Harri Hiltunen is disappointed that the law is stricter than the level set by the EU directive for new and large-scale renovations of residential buildings.

“The law will affect very small housing companies. […] In part, we feel that when this obligation to charge electric cars comes on, it can eat up opportunities to implement other energy efficiency measures in these small properties. ”

In this respect, the government has justified a more ambitious level than the directive on the grounds that the electrification of transport is important if the goal of a carbon-neutral Finland in 2035 is to be achieved.

The law estimates that by 2030, approximately 73,000–97,000 charging points and 560,000–620,000 charging point capacities will be created.