Parliament Parliament approved the regulations implementing the Emergency Preparedness Act

Under the regulations, corona communications will be centralized in the Prime Minister’s Office. On the healthcare side, deadlines for non-emergency care, among other things, can be made more flexible in the future.

Parliament on Thursday, approved the government’s regulations implementing the sections of the emergency law, as long as Åland is excluded from them. As there were no objections, no vote was required.

The Government approved the regulations at its evening session so that the delimitation of Åland could be included in the wording of the regulations.

Under the regulations, corona communications are centralized in the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Government is given decision-making power over the division of labor between administrative branches if there is any ambiguity.

Healthcare half of the deadlines for non-emergency care, among other things, can be made more flexible in the future, and staff and facilities can be transferred from non-emergency care to emergency care for coronary patients.

At the same time, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and regional government agencies may oblige municipal or private health care providers to increase the number of treatment places or to treat different patients than usual.